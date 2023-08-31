With the area still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, only one football game will be played Friday night by a Citrus County team.
Seven Rivers Christian will host All Saints' Academy at Warrior Park as scheduled. Citrus was still working on rescheduling its Friday night game at Springstead as of press time. Lecanto's game Thursday at Tavares was canceled, and the Panthers are now looking for a game Sept. 8, which was originally their bye week. Crystal River's home game Friday against Belleview has also been canceled, as no date to reschedule could be agreed on.
All Saints' Academy (0-1) at Seven Rivers Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors kicked off the season last week with a dominating 41-7 victory at First Academy-Leesburg.
In his first game as starting quarterback, Nate Tidwell ran all over the Eagles with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 75 yards.
The Warriors rolled up 334 rushing yards and more than 400 total yards of offense against the Eagles' defense.
"Happy with the run game. Nate's a hoss. He runs the ball really well and super proud of what he's doing; how he's reading things and seeing when he needs to run, give the ball up or pass the ball. He's running the system well," head coach Monty Vann said. "Our offensive line did a great job. Defensively, very strong performance. A lot of good stuff going on."
The Saints didn't fare as well in their season opener, an 8-6 loss to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy out of Pensacola. All Saints' Academy led 6-0 in the fourth quarter before giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion.
Freshman quarterback Trey Bell made up the majority of the Saints' offense on the night, with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown and 45 yards passing with an interception. The rest of the team mustered just 15 yards of offense.
Vann said stopping Trey Bell and wide receiver Claudarius Bell will be keys for the defense.
"Looking at that film — and we also got film on their classic — their quarterback is their main guy. He's talented and a big run threat," Vann said. "We're going to stop him, and they have a good receiver, No. 1. If we take away 3 and 1, defensively we'll be fine."
The All Saints' defense was very good last week, recording five sacks and forcing a pair of turnovers in the two-point loss for the team from Winter Haven.
"They have good athletes at that school. They're from Polk County and you always expect good athletes from there," Vann said. "We just need to go out and play our game and we'll be just fine."
The Warriors were able to practice Monday and Thursday and had zoom meetings the other two days school was canceled. Vann said the players were told to get some workouts in on their own those two off days.
Senior linebacker Carson de Beer is still out from an injury sustained in the preseason classic, but the rest of the team is healthy coming out of the season opener.
