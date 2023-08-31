With the area still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, only one football game will be played Friday night by a Citrus County team.

Seven Rivers Christian will host All Saints' Academy at Warrior Park as scheduled. Citrus was still working on rescheduling its Friday night game at Springstead as of press time. Lecanto's game Thursday at Tavares was canceled, and the Panthers are now looking for a game Sept. 8, which was originally their bye week. Crystal River's home game Friday against Belleview has also been canceled, as no date to reschedule could be agreed on.

