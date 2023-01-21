Joy Sullivan of Seven Rivers Christian, left, goes up for a basket as City of Life Christian Academy's Kalena Ramirez defends during the first half Saturday in Lecanto. Sullivan scored 23 points to lead the Warriors to a 68-30 victory in the SSAC AAAA title game at home. Moriah Vann of Seven Rivers Christian follows the play.
LECANTO — The Seven Rivers Christian girls basketball team may have been in a different Sunshine State Athletic Conference division this season, but the end result was the same — a state championship.
The Warriors rolled past City of Life Christian Academy 68-30 Saturday afternoon at home to claim the SSAC AAAA title, a year after winning the SSAC AA crown.
“It’s great to win. Proud of the girls and the effort they put in. They have just worked so hard every practice and every game, so they deserve to get some recognition,” Seven Rivers Christian head coach Gary Dreyer said. “One of the ways we do that is to win games like tonight. It’s a great feeling, but we have more work to do and more things coming up. Enjoy it this weekend and get back to work.”
The Warriors improved to 16-2 with the victory, while City of Life fell to 6-8.
City of Life led Saturday’s contest 5-4 after two minutes of play, but back-to-back layups from Jurisah Bailey gave the Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.
Johnnie Spaulding hit back-to-back bank shot 3-pointers to give Seven Rivers Christian a 14-5 advantage.
City of Life was still within shouting distance at the end of the first quarter, down just 20-11, but the Warriors would dominate the second quarter to put the game away.
Seven Rivers Christian began the second period on a 16-0 run. Joy Sullivan had eight points during that stretch, as the Warriors defense started forcing turnovers just about every possession and turning those into easy baskets.
“I think our defense just turned things around. We started working as a team,” Sullivan said of the second quarter. “It gets us a lot of fast breaks. It’s been working really well for us.”
Dreyer said defense has always been a focus for his teams and that was the difference once again Saturday.
“Defense wins championships. It’s an old cliché, but I think it plays out,” he said. “We’re young, no seniors at all. And so sometimes they come out not doing the job they normally would do on defense. Once our girls snapped into it defensively it turned everything around.”
City of Life finally scored with 2:30 left in the half, but the Warriors closed out the half on an 11-3 run for a dominating 47-17 halftime lead.
Midway through the third quarter Spaulding fittingly scored a layup off a turnover to give the Warriors a 55-20 lead which started the running clock for the rest of the game.
Sullivan led a trio of Seven Rivers Christian players in double figures with 23 points. She also had 8 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists. Spaulding added 17 points and Bailey had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals. Annalise de Beer had 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 points and 2 steals and Victoria Miterko added 7 rebounds and 6 points.
“There’s been a lot of opportunities for everyone to get open,” Sullivan said of the balanced scoring. “When we can get open and make open shots, it helps a lot.”
The Warriors have two games left in the regular season before district tournament play begins.
“I think we have a good chance to go pretty far if we just keep working together as a team,” Sullivan said.
