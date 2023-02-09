Darius Gainer of Lecanto, center, battles for a rebound against Vanguard's Cameron Powell (0) and Lamont Snyder (13) during the first half Wednesday in Leesburg. The Panthers won this semifinal contest and play host Leesburg for the District 5A-5 title Friday night.
A pair of county boys basketball teams will be playing for district championships and automatic regional playoff berths Friday night.
In District 2A-5, Seven Rivers Christian (17-4) is the top seed and will face Zephyrhills Christian Academy (9-7) at 7 p.m. at Academy at the Lakes in Land O' Lakes.
The Warriors cruised into the title game with their third victory this season over Hernando Christian Academy, 78-36. No. 3 seed Zephyrhills Christian Academy pulled off a mild upset Wednesday night with a 55-51 win over host and No. 2 seed Academy at the Lakes.
ZCA is the lone team in the district that Seven Rivers Christian did not face in the regular season.
Seven Rivers Christian is led by seniors Haddon Sullivan and Caleb Sullivan, who both average more than 15 points per game.
The other district title tilt Friday will be at Leesburg High School, where No. 2 seed Lecanto (22-3) will battle top-seed and perennial power Leesburg (11-12) for the District 5A-5 crown.
Don't let the Yellow Jackets' record fool you, they play a very tough schedule and are the No. 1 seed in the district for a reason. Leesburg ran No. 4 seed Belleview out of the gym Wednesday night, 83-35, while the Panthers topped a very good Vanguard squad in the first semifinal, 74-60.
Lecanto's dynamic freshmen duo of JT Tipton and Braylen Moore were spectacular Wednesday, scoring 24 points apiece.
The Panthers' win over Vanguard was big in more ways than one. With eight teams from each region advancing to the playoffs — the four district champs and four at-large bids — Lecanto's win all but eliminated Vanguard from at-large contention and gave the Panthers another solid victory for the ranking system.
The Panthers came into the district tournament ranked seventh in the region and Leesburg is fifth. Both have a very good shot of advancing to regionals no matter Friday night's result.
Seven Rivers Christian may need to win Friday to get in. The Warriors are ranked eighth in the region and a loss to a lower-ranked Zephyrhills Christian Academy (ranked 13th) may drop them out of an at-large position.
