LECANTO — There were plenty of positive plays on the side of Seven Rivers Christian in Friday night's home football opener against All Saints' Academy, but a few too many negative plays in a 35-32 loss.
The Warriors fell to 1-1 with the close defeat, while the Saints evened their record at 1-1 after a tough four-quarter battle at Warrior Park.
"Comes back to fundamentals. Tackling, blocking. We didn't do a great job tackling and we didn't do a great job staying on our blocks," head coach Monty Vann said. "I'll watch more film. I have initial thoughts of where we messed up, watch film and I'm sure we'll confirm it and then we will fix it this week in practice and get ready for the big one on Friday."
The Warriors travel to Sunshine State Athletic Association rival Oak Hall next week.
"It's early, so we have a lot of time to work on our mistakes. We have a young team. We'll be fine," Vann said.
It took the Saints just a little over two minutes to drive 49 yards on the opening drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors responded right away with a four-play, 67-yard drive capped by a Nate Tidwell 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Moore. Tidwell also had 57 yards rushing on the drive.
After forcing a Saints punt, the Warriors drove into enemy territory before a backwards pass was scooped up by Saints defender Claudarius Bell and returned for a touchdown and a 14-7 Saints lead.
Tidwell finished off the next Warriors drive with a five-yard touchdown run and after Dennis Bergstrom recovered a fumble on the Saints' next drive, the Warrior offense went back to work.
The Warriors pulled out a trick play and it worked to perfection, as Noah Magill took the ball from Tidwell around the right end and fired a pass way downfield to Moore, who made the catch and eluded a pair of defenders for a 71-yard touchdown reception.
"That's what we do," Vann said. "The guys know what play we're going to go to anytime we get a big play on defense."
The extra point was blocked, and the Warriors took a 20-14 lead into halftime.
Seven Rivers Christian ate up more than half the third quarter clock on the opening drive of the second half, which Tidwell finished off with a two-yard touchdown run for a 26-14 lead.
The Saints responded with a touchdown at the end of the third quarter and scored again early in the fourth to retake the lead at 28-26.
The Warrior offense marched 65 yards in just two minutes to take the lead once again at 32-28. A 16-yard run by Moore and a 15-yard pass from Tidwell to Max Robbins set the Warriors up at the Saints 30.
Tidwell bobbled the shotgun snap but collected the ball and raced down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown run.
All Saints' Academy started its next drive at midfield and chewed up most of the remaining clock in the fourth quarter and capped off the drive with a short touchdown run by Magnus Darrington. The extra point made it a 35-32 game.
The Warriors had one more shot on offense and a 31-yard pass from Tidwell to Moore set up Seven Rivers Christian at the Saints' 36 with 31 seconds left. But a pass attempt near the end zone moments later was intercepted to seal the win for the Saints.
Seven Rivers Christian seemed to tire on defense as the game wore on with the Saints breaking more tackles in the second half.
"They have just as many guys as we do, so we can't hang it on that," Vann said. "We came out flat and when you come out flat you just have to try and find some passion for the game and passion for each other."
Tidwell finished the night with 25 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Cam Poindexter added 43 yards and Moore had 16, as the Warriors piled up 251 yards on the ground.
Tidwell went 6-for-9 passing for 78 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Magill had the one pass for a 71-yard score. Moore caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
In two games Tidwell has run the ball 40 times, something Vann said they need to watch.
"We ran some outside edge plays and let him kind of rest. We just have to monitor that," he said.
