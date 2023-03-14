Hayden Pillsbury runs past Seven Rivers Christian head coach Eddie Looper on his way home for a run during the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against Williston at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warriors lost, 9-7.
LECANTO — Despite falling behind 6-0 in the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s game, the Seven Rivers Christian baseball team battled back and had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh at Warrior Park.
It took an outstanding sliding catch by the leftfielder with the bases loaded and two outs to end the game, a 9-7 victory for Williston over the Warriors.
The Warriors fell to 4-4 on the season with the loss, while the Red Devils improved to 2-6.
“Six runs in the first inning, that’s tough. But I said ‘Hey guys, there’s still a lot of game still ahead of us. Stay patient, have good at-bats and play well.’ We came back and made it a tough game,” head coach Eddie Looper said. “That’s one thing we won’t tolerate as coaches. You never give up and you never quit no matter what. Always do your best. They don’t quit. We don’t accept that on this team.”
After giving up six runs in the top of the first, the Warriors came right back with four of their own in the bottom half.
Palmer Looper started the rally with the first of his four hits on the night, a double. Timothy Nott drove him in with a triple and then scored on a Nate Tidwell single. Mikey Lemar drove in a pair of runs later in the inning on a sharp single up the middle.
The Warriors made it a one-run game in the fourth when Looper singled and scored on another Lemar RBI single.
The Red Devils got that run back in the fifth and added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh for a 9-5 lead.
But once again, the Warriors would not go away.
Lemar started the seventh with his third hit of the game and scored when Logan Moore singled to left and it was misplayed by the outfielder. Max Robbins plated Moore on a ground out to empty the bases with two outs.
Haddon Sullivan singled, Looper reached on an error and Nott walked to load the bases with two outs.
Tidwell ripped the ball to leftfield, but the Williston outfielder dove in and made a great grab to end the contest.
Lemar pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits, with much of the damage coming in the first.
“He threw well. They got some hits, but the errors are what killed us. I think only one of the runs was earned,” coach Looper said. “He did his job. We just didn’t make the plays behind him like we normally do. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
Nott pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and had four strikeouts, including three in a row with the bases loaded in the sixth.
The Warriors and Red Devils will play again Thursday at Williston.
