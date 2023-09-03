Bill Vonada held just about every job that you could in athletics during his time in Hernando County. This summer he took on a new challenge when he was named athletic director at Crystal River High School.
Vonada replaces Bobby Verlato, who was AD for his alma mater from January 2016 to this past June. Verlato is now Citrus County Athletics/Activities Director.
"Mr. Verlato — who has been a tremendous help in keeping my head above water by the way — has laid the groundwork for a great program," Vonada said. "I suppose my spin would be to take my philosophy of emphasizing developing character in our athletes in order to produce not only better players, but better people. These are lessons they can take with them in life that will benefit them long after they’re done playing."
Vonada grew up in central Pennsylvania before moving to Florida when he was 14. He attended Springstead High School and then Florida State University, where he met his wife Becky, who teaches chemistry at CRHS. The couple have three grown children.
Vonada spent 35 years coaching at various levels in multiple sports, including 19 years as head football coach at Springstead and Hernando. He is the all-time leader in wins in Hernando County high school football history. Vonada was a middle school athletic director for several years and also the interim AD at Weeki Wachee High School.
Vonada said there were many factors that attracted him to the Crystal River AD job.
"After taking some time off coaching to deal with the illness of my mother, I was considering accepting another head football coaching position. But upon her death, I realized I needed some more time to reflect before taking that type of leadership role," he said. "I accepted a teaching and assistant coaching position at CRHS because I felt like (my wife and I) needed a change.
"I had previously worked with Assistant Principal Mike Einspahr — we were always on the same page about what was important and the commitment level it takes to achieve excellence — and I knew CRHS head football coach Cliff Lohrey from my previous coaching stints and felt that we’d work well together.
"To be honest, when the AD position opened at first, I wasn’t sold that I wanted it, but eventually realized that it was a great opportunity for me to share what I’ve learned over the years — successes and failures — with other coaches to help them grow, something that’s always been a part of what I’ve tried to do in coaching. I’ve had several assistant coaches become head coaches, including three head football coaches currently serving in Hernando County. I also was impressed by (CRHS Principal Phillip) McLeod’s love of/vision for the school, the respect of the students, and the commitment from the community, so I decided to apply."
Vonada said taking on the role of athletic director comes with many responsibilities and goals to achieve.
"(The goal) was the same as it is now and that I expect it to be for the first several months — or even the first year — keeping my head above water," he said. "ADs are in a unique position in our area and state; they serve many roles — leadership, supervision, clerical, custodial, often coaching — and their trainings for new positions are often like people used to teach children to swim: Toss them in the water and encourage them to keep paddling.
"So, I guess the first goal is get the important things done, take care of the emergencies as they arise, sell the vision of the program and, most importantly — and pleasantly — build the relationships with the school and community."
