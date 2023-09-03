Vonada

Bill Vonada and wife Becky both work at Crystal River High School now. Bill is the new athletic director and Becky teaches chemistry.

Bill Vonada held just about every job that you could in athletics during his time in Hernando County. This summer he took on a new challenge when he was named athletic director at Crystal River High School.

Vonada replaces Bobby Verlato, who was AD for his alma mater from January 2016 to this past June. Verlato is now Citrus County Athletics/Activities Director.

