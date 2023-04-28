Many of the Citrus High football players and assistant coaches came out to the meet and great event to introduce new head coach Josh Ross to the public last weekend at Florida Cracker Monkey Bar in Homosassa.
A new era in Citrus High football has kicked off with the arrival of head coach Josh Ross and spring football.
Last weekend at Florida Cracker Monkey Bar in Homosassa, the public had a chance to meet the new coach, along with the coaching staff and players.
Ross, an assistant the past season at Pasco High School in Dade City and a 2009 graduate of Hernando High School, was selected in February to replace McKinley Franklin, who stepped down in November after three years on the job.
There was a great turnout for the meet and great event, where Ross had a chance to share some of his thoughts about taking over the Hurricane program.
"It truly is an honor to be a part of this organization and this community," he said. "There's a reason why I sought this job out when the opportunity came. I wanted to bring some of my experiences and some of what I am to Inverness and help that grow into what Citrus High School should always be and should have always been. That's one of the top programs in the entire state and actually beating anyone around the entire country.
"The potential in this community and the type of individuals, looking out who I see here today, and that makes it ring true, is just top class. This is one of the best areas in the entire state of Florida. I am so honored to be here."
Ross said among the improvements he's looking to help bring are new Under Armour uniforms and an upgrade to the weight room, which would benefit everyone in the school, not just the football program.
"Part of that vision going forward is creating an organization and a program that our kids want to be a part of. Giving them something day in and day out that they enjoy and want to come to every single day," Ross said. "It's giving them something that they can remember their entire life and giving them something they can use in whatever they decide to go into.
"This community deserves these individuals to be the best they can be, because this community deserves to be at its best at all times. And I'm hoping that the small part that our program can play is a great building spot for that to become true."
Ross said it's not just the members of the football team who will help the program be successful.
"I want you all to take an ownership in this as well. It's not just coach Ross' program, it's not just the assistant coaches' program, it's not just the athlete's program," he said. "Every individual here and every individual back in Inverness, this is our program. Every single one of us holds an ownership stake in our program."
