Henry Trochez of Citrus (11) dribbles between Crystal River defenders Anthony Correa, front, and Christoph Heuer, back, during the first half of Tuesday’s boys soccer match at Crystal River High School. Trochez scored three goals in the 6-2 Citrus win.
CRYSTAL RIVER — Henry Trochez scored a hat trick to lead the Citrus boys soccer team to an impressive 6-2 victory over Crystal River on Tuesday night at Bramlett Stadium.
The Hurricanes (7-5-4) came into the match on a three-game losing streak with all three losses by shutout. Trochez scored the first of his three goals 12 minutes into the match for the team’s first goal since before winter break.
“We hadn’t scored a goal in a while. Had been rusty and lacking some connections,” Citrus head coach Joshua McKenna said. “So it was good for us to put the ball in the back of the net tonight.”
Trochez said scoring first, especially in a rivalry match, is always key.
“It’s very important. It brings the team’s morale up and lowers the other’s team’s happiness,” he said. “We came out with that attacking mentality, because if we don’t we’re going to be sorry after the first half.”
Five minutes after Trochez’s goal, teammate Jacob Miranda got behind the Pirate defense and poked in a goal for a 2-0 lead. With eight minutes left in the half the Hurricanes made it 3-0 on a Luke Martone score.
“They came out with a lot more energy than we did. It’s kind of disappointing,” Crystal River head coach Kent Edwards said. “You give up a couple goals and miss your opportunities and it kind of spirals out of control from there.”
Citrus had several chances to add to the lead in the opening minutes of the second half and finally did 10 minutes in on Trochez’s second goal of the game.
“It was very important keeping the scoring up. It was important to keep attacking and put goals in the back of the net,” Trochez said.
His coach agreed.
“We had three at the half, but it was a big point to come out and score the next goal. That was going to dictate how the rest of the game was going to go,” McKenna said.
A couple minutes later a long free kick by Chris Lemoine was deflected in front of the net by Nicholas Estevez for another goal and 5-0 Citrus lead.
The Pirates got on the board with a Ryan Ovaska goal with 10 minutes left in the match, but the Hurricanes responded right away on Trochez’s third goal for the hat trick.
“It’s good for morale. Good that we got some connections going forward,” McKenna said. “For us it’s about getting guys healthy and making sure we’re connecting in two weeks (for districts).”
With under two minutes left in the match Anthony Correa of Crystal River converted a penalty kick for the 6-2 final.
“We didn’t stop fighting,” Edwards said. “They’re a talented team and they played well. They broke us down early and we just couldn’t recover from it.”
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Pirates (3-12), with both victories coming by shutout.
Trochez finished the night with three goals and an assist, Miranda had a goal and two assists, Martone and Estevez each had a goal and Lemoine added an assist.
For the Pirates, Correa had a goal and an assist and Ovaska had a goal.
