LAKELAND — A trio of Citrus County athletes — including teammates at the same weight class — brought home medals Saturday from the FHSAA Class 2A Boys Weightlifting State Championships at the RP Funding Center.
Lecanto juniors Trevor Rueck and James Greene earned hardware in the Olympic division at 139 pounds, while Citrus junior Colton McNeely walked away with a medal at 219 pounds, also in the Olympic division.
The Olympic division combines the weight totals lifted in snatch and clean and jerk.
Rueck finished as the 139-pound state runner-up, McNeely placed fourth at 219 and Greene was fifth at 139. The top six at each weight class medaled.
Friendly rivals
Rueck and Greene were friendly rivals all season and that culminated with the Panther teammates going against one another for state hardware Saturday afternoon.
Rueck had a rough start, missing his first two attempts in the snatch, but lifted 180 on his final attempt to go into the clean and jerk sitting in fourth place.
"I tried to grind it out and just put up a total," Rueck said of his third snatch attempt. "Just tried to clear everything out. I didn't feel nervous at all, I just wasn't feeling that great. My arms were really sore, and I definitely could have done better with my training and dieting."
Greene was tied for sixth after snatch with his lift of 155 pounds.
Both Panthers hit all of their attempts in the clean and jerk to climb the standings and clinch medals.
Rueck lifted 240 in clean and jerk for a 420 Olympic total to place second, while Greene had 215 in clean and jerk for a 370 total, which was good enough for fifth place.
Both were more than happy with their state tournament medals.
"There's nothing wrong with being second, especially in a state like Florida where Olympic lifting is really competitive," Rueck said.
Greene was thrilled with his day.
"It's unbelievable. Obviously, everyone wants first, but today I'll take fifth," he said. "I pushed and got all the numbers I wanted to get. It was crazy. I did everything I wanted to do. I told myself I was going in there and place in the state and that's what I did. I'm happy. I didn't fail any lift."
The two Panthers combined to score seven team points, which tied Lecanto for ninth place in Class 2A Olympic lifting.
Both also competed in the traditional division, which combines lifts in clean and jerk and the bench press.
Greene benched 225 and Rueck 200, as the two Panthers tied for 10th in traditional with two other lifters at 440 pound totals. Based on body weight, Rueck finished 10th and Greene tied for 12th.
Rueck said he and Greene worked well together all season.
"We were always encouraging each other. I felt like I had a pretty good chance in Olympic, but when we found out that James was right up there, only a couple places behind, we just encouraged each other and helped each other out," Rueck said. "That's one thing I do love about weightlifting is that I feel like everyone is there for each other."
Greene said their work to get to this day started right after last season.
"We're always there for each other. Last year right after weightlifting season we went straight into competing again," he said. "Always there to support and push each other. It's great to have him around.
"We've taken medals from each other back and forth, but at the end of the day we're teammates and have to support each other."
Also in the Olympic division at 139 pounds, Crystal River freshman Karl Robinson placed 13th with a 130 snatch and 190 clean and jerk for a 320 total.
"Pretty cool. Happy to be here. I knew I wasn't going to place, so it was just cool to be here and I did my best. It was just about getting lifts up and getting the experience so next year I can go for a title."
Robinson said he was confident coming into the season but had some doubts he would make it to state once the competition got harder.
"At the start of the season I was like 'I'm definitely going to states,'" he said. "But as the season progressed, I wasn't sure as we saw stronger kids. I'm really pleased."
Also lifting in the afternoon session was Citrus junior Kai Deiderich at 169 pounds in the Olympic division.
The Hurricane had a best lift of 175 in snatch and 220 in clean and jerk to match his regional total of 395 pounds. That placed him 10th in the state.
McNeely muscles way to fourth
Citrus' McNeely knew he had to go big on his final clean and jerk lift to clinch a medal and the Hurricane delivered.
McNeely set a personal-best by lifting 300 pounds over his head. That, along with a 220 lift in the snatch, gave McNeely an Olympic total of 520 to place fourth. If he would have gone for 295 instead of 300 on his final attempt, McNeely would have tied for fourth with two others, but based on body weight would have finished in the sixth spot.
"It was not easy. But I had to gamble. I was going to go 295, but decided to go 300 to get fourth," McNeely said. "I hit 300 Monday at practice and thought I could do it at state today. I just gambled and hit it.
"I was hoping for maybe second or third, but fourth isn't too bad this year. It's okay, I have next year. I want first place next year."
McNeely also competed in the traditional division and bench pressed 270 for a 570 total to finish 17th.
Alex Naugler of Citrus, like McNeely, had to go for big lifts in clean and jerk at 199 pounds to earn a medal in the Olympic division. The Hurricane made his first attempt at 260 but missed on two attempts at 275 to finish with a 485 total to place 12th.
Junior Reed of Crystal River at 238 pounds also competed in the Olympic division in the night session.
The Pirate big man lifted 175 in the snatch and 230 in the clean and jerk for a 405 total. That placed him 15th in the state.
Also lifting in the evening session was Lecanto's Burke Malmberg in the unlimited class in the traditional division.
The Panther hit 345 in the bench press and lifted 265 in the clean and jerk for a 610 total. He finished in 11th place with that score.
