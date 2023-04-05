weights

Trevor Rueck of Lecanto competes in the snatch competition last week at boys weightlifting districts. The Panther won the Region 2A-2 Olympic division title at 139 pounds Wednesday in St. Augustine to earn an automatic berth to state. Also clinching spots were Colton McNeely of Citrus and Junior Reed of Crystal River. Several others from the county hope for at-large bids.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

The best boys weightlifters in Citrus County made the long trek to St. Augustine High School on Wednesday to compete in the Region 2A-2 Championships, with hopes of qualifying for the upcoming state finals.

And while most of them will have to wait to see if they made it by earning one of the 16 at-large berths in their weight class, three athletes know for sure they will be in Lakeland lifting on Saturday, April 15, after claiming regional titles and earning an automatic bid.

