Trevor Rueck of Lecanto competes in the snatch competition last week at boys weightlifting districts. The Panther won the Region 2A-2 Olympic division title at 139 pounds Wednesday in St. Augustine to earn an automatic berth to state. Also clinching spots were Colton McNeely of Citrus and Junior Reed of Crystal River. Several others from the county hope for at-large bids.
The best boys weightlifters in Citrus County made the long trek to St. Augustine High School on Wednesday to compete in the Region 2A-2 Championships, with hopes of qualifying for the upcoming state finals.
And while most of them will have to wait to see if they made it by earning one of the 16 at-large berths in their weight class, three athletes know for sure they will be in Lakeland lifting on Saturday, April 15, after claiming regional titles and earning an automatic bid.
Each of the three schools had one champion in the Olympic division, which combines the lifts in the snatch and clean and jerk competitions.
Trevor Rueck of Lecanto won the 139-pound title by 15 pounds with a snatch of 185 and a clean and jerk of 230 for a 415 total.
Citrus 219-pounder Colton McNeely claimed the Olympic gold medal with a snatch of 215 and a clean and jerk of 290 for a 505 total, to win by 75 pounds.
Crystal River’s champ was Junior Reed at 238, with a snatch of 185 and clean and jerk of 245 for a 430 total, to win by 25 pounds.
Other top 10 finishers from the county in the Olympic division who will be eligible for at-large berths were Ryan Kennedy of Citrus, 10th at 129; James Greene of Lecanto, third at 139; Karl Robinson of Crystal River, fifth at 139; Evan Jones of Citrus, ninth at 139; Kai Deiderich of Citrus, third at 169; Carl Wilson of Citrus, fifth at 183; Travis LaBelle of Lecanto, ninth at 183; Alex Naugler of Citrus, third at 199; Tim Gray of Crystal River, fifth at 219; Timothy Cantrell of Citrus, eighth at 219; Austin May of Citrus, seventh at 238; and Burke Malmberg of Lecanto, who tied for first at unlimited but finished second based on body weight.
Malmberg also tied for first with two others in the traditional (clean and jerk/bench press) division with a 600 total, but finished third based on body weight.
Also taking third in the traditional competition was Wilson of Citrus at 183.
Other top 10 finishers looking to snag at-large state berths are Dylan Bryson of Citrus, eighth at 129; Rueck of Lecanto, fifth at 139; Greene of Lecanto, sixth at 139; Robinson of Crystal River, ninth at 139; Sam Begin of Lecanto, seventh at 183; Naugler of Citrus, fourth at 199; McNeely of Citrus, fourth at 219; and Reed of Crystal River, fifth at 238.
The at-large bids will be announced when all of the Class 2A regionals have been completed. The final two will be held on Saturday, so Sunday would likely be the earliest any announcements are made.
In the regional team races, Citrus placed fifth in Olympic and eighth in traditional, while Lecanto finished sixth in Olympic and Crystal River was seventh in Olympic. Traditional power Leesburg won both titles.
