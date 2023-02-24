BRANDON — The Region 2A-2 wrestling championships are always a tough test and it was no different Friday for competitors from Citrus and Lecanto.
The two county teams started with a combined 12 wrestlers in the state-qualifying meet. By the end of the first day of action, just three remained – Lorenzo Macatol and Denis Ferderer of Lecanto and Citrus’ Aaron Reynolds.
“2A Region 2 is probably the toughest region in any division in the state wrestling tournament,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “To get out of here means you have a good shot at the state tournament. Hard day of wrestling but a lot of hope for tomorrow.”
Citrus coach Joe Estep said, “Very tough region. More experienced wrestlers and a lot of tough brackets.
“Young team, so good signs of improvement. But it’s not what we wanted. It’s an eye-opener for them too. It’s going to be a very important offseason.”
Macatol will be looking for a return trip to state at 106 pounds, while 152-pounder Ferderer and Reynolds at 195 are both after their first state berths. All three need to win their first two matches Saturday to advance.
Macatol had a first-round bye and then battled Francesco Alagna of Cypress Creek in the quarterfinals. The Panther led 2-0 entering the third period, but Alagna earned a reversal in the final period to send the match to overtime. Alagna scored a takedown midway through the extra period for a 4-2 win.
“Even though I was a little sad, me being sad about it was only going to make it worse,” Macatol said of the quarterfinal loss. “So, I had to pick my head up and get it done.”
The Panther did just that, winning his consolation match by fall to advance to the second day.
“Right now, even though I’m a little worried, it’s my last year so I just have to give all of everything tomorrow,” Macatol said. “I’m 100 percent confident I can do it again. I believe in myself to get in position that I can go to states.”
Ferderer won his opening match by fall in 34 seconds but was pinned in the quarterfinals to drop into the consolation bracket.
In the consolation second round against Chance Johnson of Tampa Bay Tech, the Panther earned a 7-6 decision win.
“That was exciting. Got two going to the second day,” Rausch said. “We are hoping for Lorenzo to make a return to state, but to see Denis go would definitely be the cherry on the sundae. If they can come out with wins tomorrow, we’ll be really excited.”
Citrus’ Reynolds began his tournament with a 44-second pin over Elijah James of King, but then fell 13-3 to Aidan Cooper of Gateway. The Hurricane won by injury default in his first consolation match to move on to Saturday’s action.
“I’m the only one left so I have to represent my team and make it to states,” Reynolds said.
Estep said of his senior, “He’s got to wrestle like we know he can wrestle. In the last two years he’s really stepped up. He’s been to nearly every morning lift and in every practice, expect when medically he can’t.”
Also making the trip to regionals for Lecanto but bowing out in the first day were James Greene at 145, Constantine Moskes at 170, 195-pounder Logan Feuston and heavyweight Brandon Larose.
Citrus wrestlers who had their seasons end were Bradley Franklin at 113, Gabriel Waller at 126, former state qualifier Charlie Smith at 132, Matthew McHugh at 138 and Christopher Albury at 160.
Smith was caught in perhaps the toughest weight class in the region, Estep said.
The good news for the Hurricanes is that four of the regional qualifiers will return next season, including Smith.
