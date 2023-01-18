CRYSTAL RIVER — A trio of Crystal River wrestlers struck Gulf Coast 8 Conference Tournament gold Wednesday at home, as the Pirates tied Weeki Wachee for the second-most champions on the day.
Hernando walked away with the team title for the second year in a row with six champions and 279.5 team points. The Hernando County schools dominated the top half of the standings, with Weeki Wachee (196), Springstead (185) and Nature Coast Tech (136) following the Leopards.
Crystal River was the top Citrus County performer with 106 points to finish fifth, while undermanned Lecanto (37) and Citrus (18) squads finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Central came in last with 10 points.
The Pirates went a perfect 3-0 in title matches.
Defending 113-pound GC8 champ Blaine Reed started Crystal River off in the finals with a thrilling 10-7 victory over Kyle Pearson of Hernando.
Reed trailed 10-5 in the final 15 seconds of the match when he hit a headlock for a five-point move and the repeat title.
“It was very tough. Been injured the past few weeks. Finally coming back. It was a very tough match,” Reed said.
Reed said he was surprised, but obviously happy, that Pearson gave him the chance for the late throw.
“Usually when you’re ahead you don’t really lock up. I was a bit surprised,” he said.
The next gold medal performance for the Pirates came from Payton Godfrey at 160. There was no drama in his match, as the Pirate reversed Arthur Walczak of Springstead to his back midway through the first period and earned the fall in 1:12 for his first career GC8 title.
“It feels pretty good. Been working hard for this moment. Been close a lot and finally won,” Godfrey said. “Winning this is a boost to the confidence and mentally gives me a better chance to win districts.”
After getting taken down early in the match, Godfrey responded with the winning move.
“When I started to stand he grabbed my leg and I was going to go for an elevator, but he went behind me so I just threw him down and threw in the grapevines,” Godfrey said.
Crystal River 220-pounder Tim Gray didn’t spend much more time on the mat than Godfrey in his title match.
Gray took down Colton Ashworth of Hernando in the opening 15 seconds, worked him over to his back for a quick two points and 4-0 lead. The Pirate junior cranked over the Leopard again later in the period and earned the fall in 1:57.
It was Gray’s first GC8 title after finishing second at 220 a season ago.
“I wrestled that kid in the past this year. I knew my strategy going into the match. Worked him hard and just kept going,” Gray said. “It feels good. Just wrestled my heart out.”
Gray, who qualified for state last season along with Reed, said he’s confident with the postseason closing in.
“Always have to be confident, but never cocky. Never overlook anyone and just try to wrestle my best every match,” he said. “Going to state last year taught me a lot. I just have a better head on my shoulders this year.”
Also placing for the Pirates were Mason Cosgrove, third at 138, and Joel Velazquez, third at 195.
Lecanto, who had several wrestlers out with illness and all-star football commitments, had a pair of place finishers. Brandon Larose placed third at 285 and James Greene finished fourth at 145.
“I’m very proud of them. We brought a lot of young kids today because of holes and injuries,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “We had a freshman wrestler in our heavyweight finish third. Great day for him.”
Rausch said he’s looking forward to seeing his complete team on the mats, maybe as soon as next week.
“It would be really nice to get a lineup where everyone is in place. We’ve had it once so far, but between illness and football games, we haven’t been able to do the lineup,” he said.
Citrus was also without some key injured wrestlers and had just one place finisher in Charlie Smith, who took third at 132.
Hurricane head coach Joe Estep said there is plenty of work to do before districts.
“We want to see kids wrestle in good positions better. Stop forcing things,” he said. “Start using the technique we show them in practice and that we drill over and over again. And just show more grit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.