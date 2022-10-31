ORLANDO — A trio of golfers from Citrus County competed in the Region 2A-2 boys meet Monday at Dubsdread Golf Course. And while none of the three earned an automatic berth into the state championships and it's doubtful any of them will receive an at-large bid, they all closed out excellent seasons with solid rounds. All three golfers finished in the top 23 out of 72 total golfers.
Luke Wood of Citrus had the best day for area players with a 9-over par 80. That tied him for 15th overall.
The top three individuals not on a team that qualified for state earned automatic state bids. Those were grabbed by Alex Vaneziano of Mount Dora (75), KJ Scobey of McKeel (77) and William Giger of Gateway (77).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Four players in Class 2A will earn at-large individual berths based on their performances at districts and regionals combined. And although seven players whose teams did not qualify finished ahead of Wood, he could be bumped up the pecking order if any of those player's teams also earns an at-large bid. So while Wood is currently on the outside looking in, there is still reason to hold out some sliver of hope.
Lecanto's Gordon Goetz placed 21st at regionals with an 83, and Brandon Russ of Crystal River tied for 23rd after an 85.
Wood was tied for fourth overall in the tournament and tied with one other player for the final automatic state berth after shooting a 4-over par 40 on the front nine.
But a bogey and double-bogey on two of his first three holes on the back nine dropped the Hurricane junior down to eighth overall and fifth in line for the automatic bid. The Hurricane three-time regional qualifier hovered in that area of the standings the rest of the way out.
He finished his round with 10 pars, six bogeys and two double-bogeys.
"He fought hard until the end with several putts that lipped out. It was close and came down to the last hole with him still having a shot to advance, which is all he could ever ask of himself," Citrus head coach July Bryant said. "The outlook for next year is very promising with the returners we will have. They are motivated to get better and ready for next year to begin."
Goetz started his day with a pair of pars, but three double-bogeys on his front nine had him 8-over at the turn. The Panther sophomore had five pars and four bogeys on his back nine to finish his day.
"You always go out there and give it all you've got, but sometimes it just isn't your day. So proud of Gordon for making it to the regional match, but I know he is disappointed that he isn't moving on to the states," Lecanto head coach Timothy Henson said. "The good news is he's only a sophomore ... we all need those bitter moments in life, it makes the sweet ones yet to come that much more enjoyable!
"I am so proud of all my Lecanto boys, especially Gordon. He was a great addition to the team this year and really made a huge difference for our program. Now it's the offseason and time to start focusing on next year, and I can't wait, because I have everyone coming back."
Crystal River's Russ shot 7-over on both the front and back nine for a 14-over total. The Pirate sophomore had the lone birdie of the day from the county trio, with his 3 on the par-4 7th hole.
"Brandon struck the ball pretty decent today. He had a few mishits, but that's not what affected him today. It was his putter. He gave away about five shots alone on the green on his first nine. He had trouble figuring out the pace," Crystal River head coach James Metz said. "You could tell he was frustrated, but he never gave up. This was a great learning experience for him that will definitely help in his future. He got to see a tough course and some good competition. He got to see what it's going to take to make it to the state level and compete with them, and ultimately be one of the ones at the top of the leaderboard."
South Fork claimed the regional team title with a 315, followed by Bishop Moore (324) and The Villages (324). Those three teams earned automatic state berths, while Horizon (334), Seabreeze (348) and McKeel (350) followed.
The girls take their turn at Dubsdread on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m., with Lecanto aiming for a third-straight state meet berth and a trio of Citrus players also competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.