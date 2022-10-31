ORLANDO — A trio of golfers from Citrus County competed in the Region 2A-2 boys meet Monday at Dubsdread Golf Course. And while none of the three earned an automatic berth into the state championships and it's doubtful any of them will receive an at-large bid, they all closed out excellent seasons with solid rounds. All three golfers finished in the top 23 out of 72 total golfers.

Luke Wood of Citrus had the best day for area players with a 9-over par 80. That tied him for 15th overall.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.