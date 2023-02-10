wrestlers

Charlotte Cooper of Crystal River, left, and Alycia Rivera of Citrus pose with their medals after placing Thursday at the District 1A-8 girls wrestling tournament at Hernando High School in Brooksville. They are the first girls in Citrus County history to advance out of districts to regionals since girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Florida.

 Special to the Chronicle

History was made Thursday at the FHSAA District 1A-8 girls wrestling tournament at Hernando High School in Brooksville.

A pair of Citrus County sophomore wrestlers placed in the top four at their respective weight classes to become the first from their schools and the county to medal at a girl's district tournament and advance to regionals. This is the second year that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Florida.

