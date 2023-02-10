Charlotte Cooper of Crystal River, left, and Alycia Rivera of Citrus pose with their medals after placing Thursday at the District 1A-8 girls wrestling tournament at Hernando High School in Brooksville. They are the first girls in Citrus County history to advance out of districts to regionals since girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Florida.
History was made Thursday at the FHSAA District 1A-8 girls wrestling tournament at Hernando High School in Brooksville.
A pair of Citrus County sophomore wrestlers placed in the top four at their respective weight classes to become the first from their schools and the county to medal at a girl's district tournament and advance to regionals. This is the second year that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Florida.
Charlotte Cooper of Crystal River High School placed third at 135 pounds and Alycia Rivera of Citrus High School placed fourth at 120 pounds.
Cooper went 1-1 on the day and pinned Paige Webb of Hudson in just 32 seconds in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal.
"Charlotte has done well all season wrestling mainly against boys as the sport grows," Crystal River head wrestling coach Guy Touchton said. "We look at teams like Hernando who have a full girls' team and we know we need to get more girls in our wrestling room. I hope, after seeing Charlotte go down in CRHS history books as the first female for our school to medal and move on to regionals, encourages our other female athletes to give wrestling a chance.
"Last year girls wrestling finally became a sanctioned sport through FHSAA. We had one female on our team that we believed would’ve done well in the state series, but she suffered a season-ending injury. It’s been a challenge to get more girls to come out for the sport, however we had three participating this year."
Citrus' Rivera also went 1-1 in the tournament with a pin in the first round over Savannah Knight of Crystal River, the other county wrestler to compete in the district tournament. Knight finished fifth at 120 pounds.
"Alycia has shown a lot of personal growth over the season, and that is a testament to her mental strength. No matter how tough it got, she always put the bigger picture ahead of her and persevered," Citrus head wrestling coach Joe Estep said of Rivera. "The big thing for her is to realize that she can't rest on her laurels. She still has a tough regional tournament to place at if she wants to continue to trailblaze for female athletes by becoming our first female state qualifier."
Cooper and Rivera will compete in the Region 1A-2 Championships held Feb. 17 at Osceola High School in Kissimmee. The top four place finishers at each weight class will advance to the FHSAA State Finals held March 2-4 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
"We travel to Osceola High School next Friday for regionals and will spend the next week getting her prepared for the elevated competition she will face," Touchton said of Cooper.
