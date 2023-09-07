Week three of the high school football season returns everyone to a normal schedule after Hurricane Idalia played havoc with last week's games.
Only Seven Rivers Christian played last Friday as scheduled, while Citrus' game was bumped to this past Monday. Crystal River and Lecanto didn't play their games at all.
All four Citrus County teams return to action Friday night. Two of them face teams ranked at or near the top of their respective classes.
Crystal River (1-0) at East Ridge (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Pirates crushed Weeki Wachee two weeks ago in their opener, 41-0, while East Ridge scored an impressive 38-21 win at Pasco that same night.
After both teams had last week off, they meet Friday in Clermont. The Pirates defeated the Knights last year at home, 30-0.
"They're definitely a much improved team. It's typical of what you see from a new staff going into their second year. You expect that improvement from year one to year two and that's evident on film," Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey said. "They have more depth, are more balanced offensively and have a number of guys on defense who aren't afraid to put their hat on you. On top of the fact that we're going to their place. We have to be ready for that challenge."
Due to their home opener being canceled last week due to the hurricane, the Pirates have played both their games this fall — the preseason classic at Leesburg and season opener at Weeki Wachee — on the road.
"The reality is with the storm and losing that home game, we won't have our first game at home until September 22," Lohrey said. "So we just have to embrace life on the road and not use that as any kind of deterent or excuse. We've already been on the road twice, so we just have to do the things necessary to be a complete football team."
Crystal River came out firing on offense in the first half of its opener against Weeki Wachee, scoring all 41 points in the game's first 24 minutes.
Landen Ragan ran for two touchdowns, Jesse Paul tossed a touchdown pass to Karl Robinson and also ran for two scores and Luke Witty had a rushing touchdown in the victory.
"We were more diverse on offense going into the Weeki Wachee game. And were better able to plan for them," Lohrey said. "And the players wanted to reestablish pride. We coached better and played better and had a different result.
"You want to make teams defend you from sideline to sideline and north and south. I want to be 100% clear that we are a better football team with (injured players) JoJo Velazquez and EJ Jenkins, no question about that. The only silver lining is the fact that now we're having to be more balanced in terms of creating more weapons. That's what we have to do to be successful."
The Pirates' preseason game was a lopsided loss at a very good Leesburg team.
"Leesburg is going to help us for a number of weeks. In terms of their team speed, athleticism," Lohrey said. "I'm not sure we'll see that until we start district play the second half of the season."
Like Crystal River, East Ridge also had a fast start to its season-opening win at Pasco, scoring 14 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 28-7 halftime lead on its way to the victory.
Seven Rivers Christian (1-1) at Oak Hall (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Eagles have been a thorn in the side of the Warriors the past two seasons, winning 48-21 last year in Lecanto and 30-23 two years ago in Gainesville.
The Warriors hope the third time's the charm when the Sunshine State Athletic Association rivals meet again Friday at Oak Hall.
The Warriors, who were ranked 10th in SSAA 11-man football by Floridahsfootball.com after week one, are coming off a tough 35-32 loss at home to All Saints' Academy, losing the lead in the final minute and having a final drive fall short.
"We've had three great days of practice. A lot of focus. Guys are getting geared up for Oak Hall, so feel like we're moving forward," head coach Monty Vann said. "Practice is the healer to all hurts. Getting back to the grind takes the pain away. Kids are fired up about the challenges in front of them. Oak Hall is talented and guys are focused on getting their jobs done and who we are."
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in SSAA 11-man football by Floridahsfootball.com, started the season with impressive wins over St. Joseph Academy (43-0) and Bishop Snyder (34-13).
"We don't really talk much about winning. We talk about doing the right thing. I think if we execute our game plan, control the clock and keep the ball out of (Dakota Brower's) hands, I think we'll surprise some people," Vann said. "We just have to stop beating ourselves. Last week we didn't focus in on what we needed to do, blocking and tackling."
The Warriors did get bad news recently, as star linebacker Carson de Beer is out for the season with an ACL tear he suffered in the preseason game.
"I hate that it happened his senior year, but we just have to adjust and have the next-man-up mentality," Vann said. "We may get (lineman) Kam (Johnson) back this week, so that's good. But I hate that Carson is missing out his senior year."
FSU HS (0-1) at Lecanto (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers missed out on playing Tavares last week due to Hurricane Idalia. When the teams could not decide on a rescheduled date, instead of having a bye this week as originally scheduled, Lecanto coach Jake Coulson went searching for a Week 3 opponent.
He couldn't have found a much better one in the state to play.
Florida State University High out of Tallahassee was the state runner-up in Class 2S last season, going 14-1 with the lone loss to Cocoa in overtime in the state championship game.
"I put it out and they were the first team to respond. We had multiple teams respond," Coulson said. "We wanted to play a high quality opponent to see where we're at and they were willing to come here. It worked in our favor."
The second-ranked Seminoles lost their season opener this year to Class 4S squad Ponte Vedra by one point. But with some players already signed to Division I schools and their recent body of work, the Panthers know they are in for a battle.
"We're expecting to see a great team. They have some good football players," Coulson said. "We're not focused on them though, we're focused on us. We know to win our district we have to play good football and we wanted to bring someone in to challenge us."
Scheduling this quality of opponent also shows the confidence Coulson has in his own players.
"That's what we've been talking about all week. Believe in us and don't worry about the opponent," he said. "Prepare the right way and execute the way we've trained. We do that and the end game will be where we want it."
The Class 3S Panthers won their season opener two weeks ago at Belleview and have scored 40 or more points in every game Coulson has been on the sideline for — the spring game, fall preseason classic and regular season opener.
In the two weeks since that game, the Panthers have focused on special teams and defense, which both units having ups and downs in the opener.
"We had to go back and refocus on special teams and spend some more time on special teams," Coulson said. "And defensviely, we had to just learn the big play isn't always going to happen and to wrap up and tackle."
Hernando (0-2) at Citrus (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
These two Gulf Coast 8 Conference rivals are looking for a positive outcome after tough starts to the season.
The Hurricanes went 17 days in between the fall preseason classic and season opener and it showed Monday night in a 49-12 loss at a very good Springstead team.
Hernando has yet to put points on the board this fall, with losses at home to Hudson (52-0) and Nature Coast Tech (27-0).
Citrus first-year head coach Josh Ross is a 2009 Hernando graduate and knows the Leopards will bring their best effort Friday night in Inverness.
"I'm from the Brooksville community so I know what that culture is still like. They're looking to have success. They're going to come out hungry, flying and looking to have a good outcome," he said.
The Hurricanes have some momentum heading into the clash, scoring both its touchdowns Monday in the fourth quarter on Tyler Jones long passes to Simon Himes and Don'yea Johnson.
"We're looking to bring our best foot forward and hope to use some of that positive momentum from Springstead," Ross said. "Going into this one, it's a little different. You're dealing with short rest, but we've been able to string games and practices together for the first time this season. So I expect something different."
Ross wasn't pleased at the end of the Springstead game and let the players know it. He has liked what he has seen in the days since.
"We've gotten exactly the response I wanted. You have guys watching film, guys looking at their playbook," he said. "You're looking at guys doing the things to become a team and grow."
Ross has coached against his alma mater before as an assistant last season at Pasco, but admits Friday night brings a little more to the table.
"It's not my first time, but it's a little bit different this time because of the postion I'm in. It definitely adds another flavor to it," he said. "It's my home water. It was home and now I'm going up against what was home and my debut home game as a head coach. So it does add more to the game."
