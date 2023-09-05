SPRING HILL — The Citrus football team looked very much like a squad that hadn't played a competitive game in more than two weeks Monday night against area power Springstead.
After having a Week One bye and last Friday's game postponed to Monday night due to Hurricane Idalia, it had been 17 days since the Hurricanes had been on a field against another team.
Springstead had no such issues, firing out of the gates from the very start on its way to a 42-0 halftime lead and eventual 49-12 victory.
The Eagles (1-1) led 21-0 just three-minutes 32-seconds into the game and the shellshocked Hurricanes never recovered.
First-year Citrus head coach Josh Ross did not want to use the time off as the main culprit for the result on the field Monday night.
"That obviously plays a part, but at the end of the day it's 100% on me. I did not do a good enough job making sure our guys were prepared. Teaching them the right standards that we need to have to be successful when we face adversity," he said. "That score is 100% on coach Ross and nobody else. I take this and improve on myself, improve on the structure that's needed to be successful. I promise you these kids will grow. These kids will become what they deserve to be."
There were some bright spots in the game for the Hurricanes, especially in the passing game, but those highlights were few.
"There's moments in this game that show the potential that we truly have," Ross said. "Even in the first half, after we get past that first four minutes, it was a different ball game. There are positives."
Springstead forced a quick three-and-out by the Citrus offense to start the game and scored seconds later on a short touchdown run. The Hurricanes' next possession ended with an interception that was returned for a score by Derrick Chiarella for a 14-0 lead two minutes into the game.
Touchdown runs of 40 and 8 yards gave the Eagles a 28-0 lead late in the first quarter before the Hurricane offense had its best drive of the opening half.
A few Springstead penalties and 25 yards passing by Tyler Jones helped Citrus drive the ball from its own 25 to the Springstead 20. But an offensive pass interference call against the Hurricanes set up fourth and long and Jones was forced to scramble for just a few yards to turnover the ball on downs.
The Eagles tacked on two more long touchdown runs in the second quarter to take a 42-0 lead into the break.
That score caused a running clock to be used the entire second half and the Eagles burned off the entire third quarter with a drive that resulted in a short touchdown run on fourth and goal for a 49-0 lead.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Jones and Simon Himes hooked up for a 55-yard touchdown pass for the first Citrus score of the season. Himes got behind the Springstead defense and Jones hit him in stride down the right sideline and the Hurricane sprinted into the end zone all alone. The extra point was blocked to keep it a 49-6 score.
After the Citrus defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 15, Jones and the offense went back to work.
Jones completed passes of 15 yards to Himes and 35 yards to Don'Yae Johnson, before finishing off the drive late in the fourth with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.
The game ended at 49-12 when offensive pass interference was called on the two-point conversion attempt.
Jones finished the night 14-for-34 passing for 222 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed all but one pass attempt in the second half for 140 yards and the two scores.
Six different Hurricanes caught passes on the night, led by Johnson with five grabs for 97 yards and a touchdown and Himes with four catches for 85 yards and the other score.
"With the type of athletes we have here, that's where our strength is and that's what we have to lean on," Ross said of the passing game. "We're still breaking in running backs. I think we found the right two moving forward, but that's our strength. And with that being my background, I have to do a better job preparing (Tyler) to be better than he was today. He was as good as he can be with the structure he's been provided so far."
The attention now turns to Friday night and the home opener against Hernando, which has struggled to start the season. The Leopards (0-2) have yet to score, with shutout losses to Hudson (52-0) and Nature Coast Tech (27-0).
"This is pretty much our tough practice for the week. Now we can focus on Hernando. Stay within ourselves, not do anything crazy," Ross said. "We're going to fix the foundation of what we need going forward. And hopefully use that last quarter and a half of this game as a launching pad for something great the rest of the season."
