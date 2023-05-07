2023 All-Chronicle Boys Tennis Team
Singles
No. 1 - Riley Dodd, senior, Citrus
No. 2 - Landon Hensley, sophomore, Citrus
No. 3 - Carson Edwards, senior, Crystal River
No. 4 - Joshua Sevilla, sophomore, Lecanto
No. 5 - Logan Shaw, senior, Citrus
Doubles
No. 1 - Dodd and Hensley, Citrus
No. 2 - Austin Purinton, junior, and Sevilla, Lecanto
Finalists for Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Riley Dodd, senior, Citrus
Dodd closed out his career with Gulf Coast 8 Conference singles and doubles titles, district championships in singles and doubles for the third year in a row and helped lead the Hurricanes to a state berth for the second straight year. Didn't lose a singles match until the state tournament, finishing 20-1. Was 15-2 in doubles.
Landon Hensley, sophomore, Citrus
The Hurricane jumped into the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles spot and was outstanding, finishing 18-1 in singles with GC8 and district titles and went 15-2 in doubles with Dodd, also claiming GC8 and district crowns.
Joshua Sevilla, sophomore, Lecanto
The Panther performed well wherever in the lineup he was needed. Finished 10-2 in singles in the regular season playing between No. 1 and 4 singles and was 9-4 in doubles. Sevilla won GC8 titles in No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
