2023 All-Chronicle Softball Team Infielders
Jurisah Bailey, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Bailey Goodwin, sophomore, Citrus
Madalyn Luider, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Hannah Mimnagh, junior, Lecanto
Riley Tirrell, junior, Citrus
Outfielders
Bella Arnold, senior, Citrus
Lourdes Ornelas, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Paisley Williamson, sophomore, Citrus
Pitchers
Violet Flynn, freshman, Crystal River
Abigail Males, freshman, Lecanto
Kaylin Smith, sophomore, Citrus
Joy Sullivan, sophomore, Seen Rivers Christian
Catchers
Emma Christensen, junior, Lecanto
Hannah Messer, junior, Crystal River
Victoria Miterko, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Utility
Athena Childs, freshman, Crystal River
Kayla Bilbey, senior, Lecanto
Leone Rotondo, freshman, Citrus
Finalists for Softball Player of the Year Kayla Bilbey, senior, Lecanto
The Panther senior was outstanding at the plate, in the pitching circle and in the field. Bilbey had a 0.63 ERA and struck out 71 batters in 67 innings pitched. At the plate she batted .345, was tied for the team lead in RBIs and home runs and was second in doubles.
Violet Flynn, freshman, Crystal River
The Pirate freshman dominated at the plate and the circle this spring. She batted .570 with a team-high 22 RBIs and nine doubles. She was even better pitching, with 272 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched with a 1.16 ERA.
Paisley Williamson, sophomore, Citrus
The Hurricane centerfielder batted .410 with team-highs of 40 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. Williamson also smacked a school-record nine triples. She had five doubles and a home run and drove in 16 runs.
