2023 All-Chronicle Girls Track and Field Team
Sprints: Emily Eden, junior, Seven Rivers Christian; Jurisah Bailey, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian; Isabella Brown, sophomore, Lecanto
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 8:13 am
Distance: Mary Summers, 6th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Hurdles: Mallory Mushlit, senior, Lecanto
4x100: Seven Rivers Christian (Julia Shipes, Nora Leonard, Emily Eden and Jurisah Bailey)
4x400: Seven Rivers Christian (Jurisah Bailey, Nora Leonard, Alice Leonard and Emily Eden)
4x800: Lecanto (Concepcion Fradera, Izabel Clemens, McKenzie Dum and Mackenzi Grey)
High jump: Julia Shipes, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Pole Vault: Mackenzi Grey, senior, Lecanto
Long Jump: Julia Shipes, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Triple Jump: Jurisah Bailey, 7th grade, Seven Rivers Christian
Shot Put: Neveah Beauchamp, senior, Crystal River
Discus: Kasey Strom, senior, Crystal River
Javelin: Mallori Grey, senior, Lecanto
The seventh grader had the top 200-meter time in the county, was on the best 4x100 and 4x400 teams in the county and won regionals in the triple jump for the second year in a row to qualify for state again.
The Panther senior excelled in four field events all season. Was a regional qualifier in all four – javelin, high jump, long jump and triple jump. In her first year throwing the javelin Grey broke her own school record several times, won district and regional titles and made it to state.
For the second year in a row the Warrior qualified for state in both the long jump and high jump and recorded the top mark in the county in both of those events. She was also on the top 4x100 team in the county.
Sports editor
