2023 All-Chronicle Boys Track and Field Team
Sprints: Donovan Foster, senior, Lecanto; Sean Graham, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian; Travis LaBelle, senior, Lecanto
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 8:24 am
Distance: Luke Martone, sophomore, Citrus; Miles Tobin, freshman, Citrus
Hurdles: Braden Phillips, junior, Lecanto; Tyler Cornell, senior, Citrus
4x100: Citrus (D’angello Dunois, Tyler Cornell, Kevon Jefferson and Tyson Phanor)
4x400: Lecanto (Travis LaBelle, Tez Joseph, Donovan Foster and Gerald Cunningham)
4x800: Lecanto (Gerald Cunningham, Tez Joseph, Sho DeGroot and Zachary Curreri)
High jump: Nathan Vonderhaar, sophomore, Lecanto
Pole Vault: Morgan Resch, senior, Lecanto
Long Jump: Darius Gainer, senior, Lecanto
Triple Jump: Donovan Foster, senior, Lecanto
Shot Put: Burke Malmberg, junior, Lecanto
Discus: Nehemiah Vann, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Javelin: Logan Feuston, senior, Lecanto
The Panther was one of the top sprinters and jumpers in the county this spring. Foster had the top 200-meter dash time in the county, was a member of the best 4x400 relay team in the county and was tops in the triple jump, in which he finished third at regionals.
The Panther big man broke a 25-year-old school record in the shot put with his winning toss of 51-feet 2 1/4-inches at districts and also won the regional crown a week later by nearly three feet over his closest competitor to qualify for state. He was a regional qualifier in the discus as well.
Won the pole vault competition at eight meets this season, including picking up a district crown. He finished second at regionals in a jump-off to qualify for state for the second year in a row. Had the fifth-best mark this season in Class 3A entering the state finals.
Sports editor
