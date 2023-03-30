Forwards
Hanna Barkley, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Kyra McClanahan, sophomore, Lecanto
Mallory Mushlit, senior, Lecanto
Midfielders
Mya Connor, senior, Lecanto
Julia Gaffney, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Gabriella Malmberg, freshman, Lecanto
Aleyah Mounsey, senior, Citrus
Gabi Sanchez, junior, Lecanto
Defenders
Emily Eden, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Cassidy King, senior, Lecanto
Kayla Negron, senior, Lecanto
Goalkeepers
Ryann Stephens, senior, Lecanto
Riley Tirrell, junior, Citrus
Utility
Reese McDougal, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Kylie Rowthorn, senior, Lecanto
Paige Woodhouse, junior, Crystal River
Finalists for Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Mya Connor, senior, Lecanto
An outstanding all-around player for the Panthers, Connor earned all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference honors and finished the season with 12 goals and a team-high 19 assists. Was the general in the center of the field for the regional semifinalists.
Mallory Mushlit, senior, Lecanto
A spectacular goal-scoring career was punctuated by a senior season where Mushlit hit the back of the net 53 times and also passed out 15 assists. The Gulf Coast 8 Conference player of the year tied for fourth in Florida with her 53 goals and also ranked fourth in scoring with 121 points.
Ryann Stephens, senior, Lecanto
Wasn't called on to make a ton saves because of the outstanding Lecanto defense, but usually made the play when needed. The all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference goalkeeper had 13 shutouts this season and registered 53 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.