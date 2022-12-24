2022 All-Chronicle Volleyball Team
Cassidy Bacon, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist/libero, Citrus
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cassidy Bacon, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist/libero, Citrus
Bailee Einspahr, senior, outside hitter, Crystal River
Mackenzi Grey, senior, setter/right side hitter, Lecanto
Mallori Grey, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Lecanto
Kayla Negron, senior, libero, Lecanto
McKala Peters, sophomore, setter/right side hitter, Seven Rivers Christian
Devin Pulham, freshman, middle blocker/right side hitter, Lecanto
Savannah Schulz, sophomore, middle hitter, Citrus
Julia Shipes, senior, middle hitter/blocker, Seven Rivers Christian
Riley Solomon, senior, middle hitter, Crystal River
Kiersten Warfel, senior, outside hitter, Crystal River
Sophie Wood, sophomore, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Citrus
The Pirate had an outstanding all-around senior campaign, as she finished with a team-high 183 kills, served 81.3 percent with a team-best 39 aces and was second on the squad with 170 digs.
Grey had another prolific season setting the ball, as she led the county with 641 assists. She also added 91 kills, 251 digs, 8 blocks and served 85.1 percent with 73 aces for the Panthers.
The senior had yet another outstanding season, finishing with a team-high and county-best 344 kills and 275 digs. She served nearly 80 percent with 75 aces and added 28 assists and 9 blocks.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.