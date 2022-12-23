To say TJ DeCaire’s 2022 season was phenomenal is an understatement.
The 16-year-old driver competed in 56 events including INEX Legends Cars (40), Mod Mini (1), Pro Truck (5), Pro Late Model (5) and Super Late Model (5).
DeCaire focused on the INEX Legends Car series where he earned 26 wins — Citrus County Speedway (7), Crisp Motorsports Park (4), Highland Rim Speedway (4), Nashville Fairgrounds (4), Atlanta Motor Speedway (3), 417 Speedway (2), Charlotte Motor Speedway (2) — had 34 top 5 finishes and placed fifth in the Asphalt Nationals at Las Vegas. His record earned him the INEX Legends Car Young Lions National Champion title.
His 2022 season began with the Little Gator Motorsports Legends Car Winter Nationals Young Lions title at Citrus County Speedway after winning four out of five events.
He competed in the six-race INEX Spring Series held at two different racetracks over five days and scored six wins before taking that championship title.
“The first two days we were at Highland Rim, a super small racetrack with a lot of banking,” DeCaire said. The final three days were at the flat track at Nashville Fairgrounds.
“Both were completely different tracks, and we went six-for-six,” he said.
With two titles in hand, DeCaire went on to race for the Young Lion National Championship.
“It was a pretty hectic weekend,” he said of the final event at Las Vegas Speedway.
DeCaire knew what he had to do to win the championship and all possible scenarios were discussed in his pre-race team meeting.
After being sent to the rear with another driver for an on-track incident, DeCaire moved from 24th to third in 17 laps. Despite losing two spots by the race end, his efforts were enough to put him on top of the overall national points.
“It was the first year we really ran for (the national title),” DeCaire said. “To accomplish it on our first try is pretty spectacular. The whole season was pretty incredible. Having such a small team with me, Jim Smith, and Chase Lloyd and then just to accomplish what we accomplished this year was pretty amazing.”
DeCaire’s season was not all behind the wheel of his No. 88 Legends Car. He also sported a Pro Late Model, Super Late Model and Pro Truck.
His efforts included one win in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, and one win in the Pro Truck series (Citrus County Speedway).
Going forward, DeCaire will focus on the Pro and Super Late Model divisions.
“Next year we have a pretty busy schedule,” he said.
On Jan. 7, DeCaire will take his talents to the 2023 Red Eye at New Smyrna Speedway driving his Pro Late Model.
Citrus County Speedway closed out its 2022 season Saturday night with 92 competitors making their last bids for season points.
Caleb Boardman topped the Pure Stock division over Travis Blotz, Rebecca Catarelli, Cody Struble and Sport Wilson.
The contest for champion rights between Larry Welter Jr. and Sport Wilson came down to the feature race.
“It was a hard night,” Wilson said after the race. “Me and Larry, we got into it. What happened on the back stretch, we were three wide, and it came down to who wanted it most.”
Wilson’s determination kept him in the battle while Welter made a quick dash behind the wall for service. When Welter returned, he had lost too much ground and posted a 12th place finish for his efforts, while Wilson drove off to finish fifth and collect the division championship.
There was no denying Thomas Peet was the top Ford Outlaw driver of 2022 as he drove to a near half-second win over Eric Sharrone. Sean Osteen, Jonathan Wallace and Keith Zavrel rounded out the top five.
Robbie Yoakam powered to the Mod Mini win after starting mid-pack in the 16-car field. Michael Hinde followed Yoakam to the finish with Michael Goddard, Lee Davis and Kyle Stoner in tow.
Open Wheel Modified action saw champion Richie Smith in victory lane ahead of Gator Hise, Brad Bowman, Steven Hise and Troy Robinson.
Justin Pittman drove his way to a win by three seconds over an 11-car Mini Stock field. Rounding out the top five were Jason Simons, Steven Paulton Sr., Caleb Boardman and Zachary Deas.
The Power Puff race turned out to be the best race of the night when the top three drivers came across the line nearly side-by-side with just a 0.03 second margin between first and second place. Winning the event was Christine Boardman ahead of Constance Tindell and Melissa Peet.
Citrus County Speedway
Official Results
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
MINI STOCK 25
1. 13p Justin Pittman. 2. 88 Jason Simons. 3. 37 Steen Paulton Sr. 4. Caleb Boardman. 5. 15 Zachary Deas. 6. 69g Danny Fox. 7. 2j Joseph Clites. 8. 9mm Ken Larsh. 9. 48 Ryan Wilson. 10. 462 Steven Wyatt. 11. 28 Amber Peters Longobardo-Wyatt. DIVISION STATS: 11 of 11 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Margin of Victory: 3.067 sec. Avg. Speed: 51.856 mph. Best Speed by 13p Justin Pittman, 17.002 sec., 52.935 mph. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED 50
1. 42 Richie Smith. 2. 15H Gator Hise. 3. 2 Brad Bowman. 4. 11h Steven Hise. 5. 0 Troy Robinson. 6. 21 Bryton Horner. 7. 421 Bobby Mobley. 8. 101 Jason Swilley. 9. 01 Herb Neumann Jr. 10. 15 Rob Pope. 11. 4 Michael Mack. DIVISION STATS: 50 of 50 laps. 11 of 11 cars. Margin of Victory: 1.972 sec. Avg. Speed: 44.390 mph. Best lap by 42 Richie Smith, 14.171 sec., 63.510 mph. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
MOD MINI 40
1. 8 Robbie Yoakam. 2. 2 Michael Hinde. 3. 21 Michael Goddard. 4. 14 Lee Davis. 5. 9 Kyle Stoner. 6. 05 Dustin Deschamps. 7. 33 Kasey Kilfoil. 8. 10 Jeff Anderson. 9. 64 Ronnie Abney. 10. 99 Curtis Harrington. 11. 1x Steven Griffin. 12. 71 Bryton Prevatt. 13. 710 Brandon Davis. 14. 0d Jason Deaton. 15. 27 Fallon Goolsby. DIVISION STATS: 40 of 40 laps. 16 of 16 cars. Margin of Victory: 0.903 sec. Avg Speed: 19.755 mph. Best Lap by 8 Robbie Yoakam, 15.507 sec., 59.773 mph. DISQUALIFICATIONS: 91 Timothy Rushing, on track for exiting his car under caution. QUALIFYING: 1. 8 Robbie Yoakam, 14.956 sec, 2. 2 Michael Hinde, 15.148. 3. 71 Bryton Prevatt, 15.344. 4. 1x Steven Griffin, 15.418. 5. 9 Kyle Stoner, 15.459. 6. 14 Lee Davis, 15.486. 7. 33 Kasey Kilfoyl, 15.574. 8. 05 Dustin Deschamps, 15.751. 9. 99 Curtis Harrington, 15.854. 10. 10 Jeff Anderson, 15.899. 11. 91 Timothy Rushing, 15.900. 12. 64 Ronnie Abney, 15.905. 13. 710 Brandon Davis, 16.056. 14. 27 Fallon Goolsby, 16.241. 15. 0d Jason Deaton, no time. DISQUALIFIED: 21 Michael Goddard, in tech due to ride height.
FORD OUTLAW 25
1. 6 Thomas Peet. 2. 95 Eric Sharrone, 3. 22 Sean Osteen. 4. 9 Jonathan Wallace. 5. 15 Keith Zavrel. 6. 32 Michael Autenrieth. 7. 66 Wyatt Lowry. 8. 04 Jimmy McLeod. 9. A10 Kenny Watts. 10. 7s Dylan Stoner. 11. 44 Chuck Kenehl. 12. 82B Chris Haile. 13. 00b Shawn Bailey. 14. 69 Rocky Samson. 15. 77 Ty Ottinger. 16. 53 Daniel Wilson. 17. 7up Corey Zavrel. 18. 70 Roger Sargent. 19. 112 Clayton Coe. 20. 3 Kyle Kruse. 21. 18 Lisa Reisinger. 22. 93p Joshua Genaire. DIVISION STATS: 24 of 24 cars. Margin of Victory: 0.488 sec. Avg. Speed: 10.477 mph. Best lap by 22 Sean Osteen, 17.200 sec., 52.326 mph. DISQUALIFICATIONS: 551 Jesse Veltman, due to physical altercation in pits. 83 Chuckie Herne, on track for unsportsmanlike conduct and dangerously driving through infield.
POWER PUFF 15
1. 95 Christine Boardman. 2. 13p Constance Tindell. 3. 6 Melissa Peet. 4. 94 Suzanne Wilson. 5. 20 Vickie Zavrel. 6. 22 Bayley Cook. 7. 112 Danielle Coe. DIVISION STATS: 7 of 7 cars. 15 of 15 laps. Margi of Victory: 0.030 sec. Avg. Speed: 43.942 mph. Best lap by 95 Christine Brown, 18.983 sec., 47.461 mph.
PURE STOCK 25
1. 38 Caleb Grossenbacher. 2. 7b Travis Blotz. 3. 15c Rebecca Catarelli. 4. 19 Cody Struble. 5. 94 Sport Wilson. 6. 51 Karlin Ray. 7. 12c Raymond Catterton. 8. 69a Jonathan Appleby. 9. 72j Jesse Veltman. 10. 20 Lane Wilson. 11. 10 Gregory Dick. 12. 58 Larry Welter Jr. 13. 37 Kenner Brown III. 14. 66 Dennis Cantara. 15. 4k David Kingsbury. 16. 04 Roy Healey. 17. 85 Aaron Welter. 18. 55 TJ Chambers. 19. 69k Ron Klys. 20. 92 Quentin Weiss. 21. 14 Shawn Bailey. 22. 45 James Johnston. 23. 15 Tyler Prenesti. 24. 82 Scott Grossenbacher. 25. 65 Happy Florian. 26. 23 Brandon Duchescherer. DIVISION STATS: 26 of 26 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Margin of Victory: 0.316 sec. Avg. Speed: 18.457 mph. Best lap by 94 Sport Wilson, 15.755 sec., 57.052 mph.
