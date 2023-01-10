First and foremost, let’s cover one of the main important backbone components in your angling arsenal world. Your rod and reel!
It’s funny sometimes to see somebody pull up to the ramp in a $50,000 truck pulling a $40,000 boat that is going to be using a $40 rod and reel combo. Those type of rod and reels may get you through a few times but won’t last long in this type of environment if you’re serious about your fishing. Salt doesn't play, it makes you pay! However at the end of the day they can ride home in style looking good with nobody seeing or knowing about his busted up rod and reel in the bottom of the boat or truck bed. Lol.
For 90% of flats and inshore fishing, a good quality 7 1/2-foot rod does the trick. And we’re mainly talking spinning rods. Make sure it’s a good IM6 or 7rod construction with medium to medium heavy action. It should have at least 7 to 9 rod eyes for less friction and further casting. If your 7 1/2 rod has only 5 eyes, leave it at home to hang a flag on. Never secure your hook into one of the eyes. It will eventually burr it and cost you cut line. A good rod should have a hook keeper near the handle. Or if not, have one put on for little of nothing. Or secure the hook into the rod eye foot. A good 7 or 9 node virgin Portuguese cork handle, and you’re set to go with a good quality rod.
These are what I use in conjunction with 2500 series Shimano Symetre model reels. Here’s a combo that is good quality, won’t break the bank, and will give you years of use with proper care and good service done annually by your rod and reel tackle shop professional. There are a few other good reels out there for the buck i.e. ; daiiwa, okuma, penn, etc.
Now, on to the rest of the story.
January can deliver a Nature Coast angler some challenging fishing situations.
This month is part of winter. So with it, we still can have a little bad weather. And with it brings the cold east winds, and temps, both air and water. Current water temp at writing is 53 degrees.
From the outside, kinda looks bleak, no?
However, from the inside not to despair, if you still choose to do some angling in this neck of the woods, it can be worthwhile.
So, let’s cover some species we can target and keep shall we decide to venture into some angling.
Starting with the fresh scene:
Some of the best bass and crappie fishing will be this month. Now is the time to utilize those frisky shiners for your wall hanger. Right now, the shiners are more active, stay alive longer because of the cooler temps, and bass love love 'em.
The specks (crappie), won’t forsake a good lively minnow coupled with a jig.
On the salty pond side:
There are the trout, black drum, sheepshead, redfish, mangrove snapper and mullet for the eating kind that are inshore. And then throw in the ever prevalent at this time, the ladyfish and jacks, which are up in the rivers and fun to catch and abundant.
