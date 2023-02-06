A pair of Citrus County boys basketball teams look to stay hot and make a deep postseason run, while the other two squads hope to salvage rough seasons with some district tournament magic.
Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian have been outstanding all season and are among the favorites to win their respective district tournaments, which get underway Tuesday across Florida. Both of those clubs, however, won't tip off district play until Wednesday since they received byes into the semifinals.
Panthers on a roll
Lecanto (21-3) has posted its third 20-win season in a row and has gone 62-12 combined over those three seasons under head coach Frank Vilardi.
"We're extremely proud of that. We lost a lot of really important players last year and replaced them with some really young players. So, to have that kind of success is exciting for the entire program," Vilardi said. "We feel like it's due to the way we run the program. We try to reload instead of rebuild. Definitely very proud of the year we had."
The second-seeded Panthers will play a District 5A-5 semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Leesburg High School against either No. 3 Vanguard (6-8) or No. 6 Citrus (6-19). The Hurricanes have won three of their last four games, but must travel to Ocala for the quarterfinal contest Tuesday at 7 p.m.
If Lecanto does reach the district title game, top seed Leesburg could be waiting on their home court. The Yellow Jackets are just 10-12 on the season but play a brutal schedule which helps their overall ranking.
"We're in a district with two teams in Vanguard and Leesburg who have history in the state tournament. We're excited to be mentioned in the same breath with them," Vilardi said. "Leesburg is one of the best teams in the state. We're probably in one of the tougher regions in the state also. It's going to be a lot of fun."
The Panthers have not tasted defeat in 2023. After a pair of losses at a holiday tournament to close out 2022, Lecanto has won 11 in a row since the new year began. The Panthers tied Central (Brooksville) for the Gulf Coast 8 Conference title and went undefeated against Citrus and Crystal River.
"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now," Vilardi said. "We feel if we shoot the ball well, we can compete with anybody."
A group of freshmen have been very welcome additions to an already strong program. JT Tipton is leading the team with 19.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game, while fellow freshman Braylen Moore is second on team at 16.7 points per game.
"They both have exceeding everybody's expectations, I think. They are two of the best freshmen in the state," Vilardi said. "But we also have two other freshmen playing really well and two other sophomores who are big contributors. The real nice thing is the older kids are accepting them and showing really good leadership. Our older kids have really embraced it."
Senior standouts lead Warriors
Seven Rivers Christian has won 10 of its last 12 games and is the top seed in District 2A-5.
Senior captains Caleb Sullivan and Haddon Sullivan have been key players for the program for years and have led the way again this winter. Caleb is averaging 15.8 points per game, just ahead of Haddon at 15.4. They are also the top two on the team in assists and steals.
"Caleb and Haddon’s impact on the program goes beyond just this season or even their four years. They have laid the foundation of what it takes to become really good basketball players and even better teammates in our program," head coach Morgan McLeod said. "They have shown the younger players on our roster and in our middle school program what it takes to win. They didn’t give up or quit when we only won 11 games their first two years but have worked to make the program better for those that are coming after them.
"Their leadership has been the catalyst for our success. They push everyone every day in practice to work harder each and every day. It helps they have developed into two of the best players in the county and are currently playing better than they have all year."
The Warriors (16-4) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Academy at the Lakes in Land O' Lakes against either No. 4 First Academy (9-12) or No. 5 Hernando Christian Academy (5-12).
Seven Rivers Christian has defeated both of those teams twice this season, by an average of 20 points per game.
If the Warriors make the championship game, waiting from the other side of the bracket will either be No. 2 Academy at the Lakes, No. 3 Zephyrhills Christian Academy or No. 6 Classical Prep. The Warriors have defeated AATL and Classical Prep two times each and have not faced ZCA this season.
"The team is confident but not because we are undefeated in district play. Everyone on the team is peaking at the right time. Hendrix Loughridge has really come into his own as a dominant presence in the post. Everyone is playing their best right now and it is going to be a fun week," McLeod said. "We have preached all year that every game matters and what has happened in the last matchup means nothing.
"Once districts start everyone’s record is 0-0. Anything can happen. We all believe that we are the team to beat in our district but now we have to go out and prove it so we can win our first district title since 2007."
Pirates face Hornets
It has been a tough season for Crystal River, with a midseason coaching change and a 5-19 record — including six losses in a row — entering district tournament play.
The sixth-seeded Pirates will look to deliver a first-round upset when they travel to No. 3 Weeki Wachee (12-12) Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Hornets defeated the Pirates by 48 points the first time the Gulf Coast 8 Conference rivals met, but Crystal River only lost by seven in the second meeting.
The winner of that game advances to Wednesday's semifinal at Nature Coast Technical High School against either the host and second-seeded Sharks or No. 7 Hudson.
