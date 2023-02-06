bbb districts

Lecanto freshman JT Tipton is ready to help lead the Panthers into the postseason this week when district tournament play begins. Lecanto has won 11 games in a row and won 20-plus games for the third straight season.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

A pair of Citrus County boys basketball teams look to stay hot and make a deep postseason run, while the other two squads hope to salvage rough seasons with some district tournament magic.

Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian have been outstanding all season and are among the favorites to win their respective district tournaments, which get underway Tuesday across Florida. Both of those clubs, however, won't tip off district play until Wednesday since they received byes into the semifinals.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.