2022 All-Chronicle Football Defense
Defensive Line
Michael Bryant, senior, Lecanto
Donyea Johnson, sophomore, Citrus
Kam Johnson, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Roberto Perez, junior, Citrus
Chandler Stalcup, senior, Crystal River
Linebacker
Carson de Beer, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Tim Gray, junior, Crystal River
Januasi Kalumba, senior, Lecanto
Travis LaBelle, senior, Lecanto
Dwann McCray, senior, Crystal River
Austin Stokes, senior, Lecanto
Defensive Back
Gavin Filor, junior, Crystal River
Donovan Foster, senior, Lecanto
Darius Gainer, senior, Lecanto
Randall VanVaulkenburgh, senior, Citrus
Punter
Jack Levengood, senior, Lecanto
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists Darius Gainer, senior, DB, Lecanto
The Panther senior did it all for the team this year and made a big impact on an outstanding defense. Gainer had 62 tackles and a county-best five interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown for the winning score against Gulf.
Travis LaBelle, senior, LB, Lecanto
A stalwart in the center of the Panthers’ outstanding defense. LaBelle led the team with 106 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He also intercepted a pass and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Dwann McCray, senior, LB, Crystal River
The Pirate senior led the county with 132 tackles, including an incredible 90 solo stops. He also had four tackles for a loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
