2022 All-Chronicle Girls Swimming Team
Grace Burkholder, senior, Lecanto
Morgan Gibson, freshman, Crystal River
Molly Maguire, senior, Crystal River
Blakely Messer, junior, Lecanto
Lia Richards, freshman, Lecanto
Allie Riopel, sophomore, Lecanto
Baylie Wells, junior, Citrus
The Panther wrapped up her career at the Class 2A State Finals, placing ninth in the 100 freestyle and 16th in the 100 breaststroke. She won district titles in both races and also as a member of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Won gold in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference in all four of those events as well.
The Pirate freshman splashed onto the scene with district titles in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. At regionals, she finished seventh in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 IM. She also won GC8 gold in the 200 IM and placed second in the 500 free.
The Hurricane junior claimed district titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, placing seventh at regionals in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 fly. Wells also won GC8 gold in the 100 backstroke and was runner-up in the 200 freestyle.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
