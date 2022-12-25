2022 All-Chronicle Boys Golf Team
AJ Burns, junior, Lecanto
Gordon Goetz, sophomore, Lecanto
Brandon Russ, sophomore, Crystal River
Walker Tyler, sophomore, Citrus
Luke Wood, junior, Citrus
The Panther newcomer averaged 37 strokes per round, tied for the Gulf Coast 8 Conference championship with a 79, placed seventh at districts with an 83 and also shot 83 at regionals.
The Pirate sophomore made huge strides in his second year, averaging 39.2 strokes per round, shooting an 83 in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference, placing third at districts with a 78 and shooting an 85 at regionals.
The Hurricane led the county with a 36.3 scoring average, placed third in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference with an 81, took fourth at districts with that same score and fired an 80 at regionals for the best finish in the county.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be
announced at the sports banquet in May.
