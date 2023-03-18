Lightweights
Darla Edwards, senior, 110, Citrus
Laci Hindalong, senior, 119, Citrus
Ava Rueck, sophomore, 110, Lecanto
Middleweights
Genesis Gonzalez, sophomore, 154, Citrus
Keirstin Perkins, senior, 129, Citrus
Paisley Williamson, sophomore, 139, Citrus
Sophie Wood, sophomore, 129, Citrus
Heavyweights
Jacquelyn Finch, junior, 183, Lecanto
Emily Fultz, senior, 199, Crystal River
Kasey Strom, senior, 169, Crystal River
Finalists for Weightlifter of the Year
The Hurricane senior was the county champion in Olympic and runner-up in traditional, the district runner-up in both styles and in the Class 2A State Finals, finished seventh in both Olympic and traditional.
Another Citrus senior who finished her career strong. Focusing on the traditional division much of the season, Perkins was the county and district champion in that division, finished fifth at regionals and 10th in the Class 2A State Finals.
The Panther had a breakout sophomore campaign. Rueck was the county champ in traditional and runner-up in Olympic, the district champion and regional runner-up in both divisions and earned a pair of medals at the Class 2A State Finals, finishing third in Olympic and fourth in traditional.
