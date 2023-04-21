Lightweights
Dylan Bryson, sophomore, 129, Citrus
James Greene, junior, 139, Lecanto
Karl Robinson, freshman, 139, Crystal River
Trevor Rueck, junior, 139, Lecanto
Middleweights
Kai Deiderich, junior, 169, Citrus
Alex Naugler, senior, 199, Citrus
Carl Wilson, senior, 183, Citrus
Heavyweights
Burke Malmberg, junior, UNL, Lecanto
Colton McNeely, junior, 219, Citrus
Junior Reed, senior, 238, Crystal River
Finalists for Weightlifter of the Year
James Greene, junior, Lecanto
The Panther won the county title in traditional lifts and was second in Olympic, was the Gulf Coast 8 Conference runner-up in Olympic, finished second in Olympic and third in traditional at districts and qualified for state in both styles. Finished the year with a fifth-place medal at state in Olympic lifting.
Colton McNeely, junior, Citrus
The Hurricane won the traditional and Olympic titles in the county and GC8 meets, was the district champ in Olympic and third in traditional. He also won a regional crown in Olympic lifting and went on to place fourth at state in that discipline. He also qualified for state in the traditional lifts.
Trevor Rueck, junior, Lecanto
The Panther was the Citrus County, GC8, district and regional champion in Olympic lifting and went on to place second in that event at the Class 2A state championships. He also qualified for state in the traditional lifts.
