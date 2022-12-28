2022 All-Chronicle Girls Cross Country Team
Noella Balderas, senior, Lecanto
Aida Canetti, junior, Crystal River
McKenzie Dum, freshman, Lecanto
Concepcion Fradera, sophomore, Lecanto
Katie Gagne, sophomore, Citrus
Zipporah McNeil, junior, Lecanto
Catalina Veldwijk, junior, Lecanto
The Panther freshman was steady all season and helped Lecanto win the Gulf Coast 8 Conference title with a third-place finish in the race. She was also 22nd at districts and placed 43rd in regionals.
The Hurricane sophomore placed fifth in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference meet and finished 43rd at districts, which qualified her for regionals, where she finished in 86th place.
The Panther claimed the Gulf Coast 8 Conference championship for the second year in a row, winning the race by two minutes and helping the team win the GC8 title as well. She also won the Ocoee Invitational and Wildwood Open and was second at the Lecanto Invitational and districts.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
