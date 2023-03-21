LECANTO — Will Linhart pitched a complete game and Cris Walley crushed a two-run home run to help lead the Citrus baseball team past county rival Lecanto 5-1 Tuesday night to win “The Plate Game.”
The trophy game, which began in 2021, has been won all three times by the Hurricanes. Citrus improved to 3-9 with the win, while the Panthers dropped to 4-7.
“We got three of them in a row. It’s great going out winning all three I’ve played in. Feels good coming out on top,” the senior Walley said of winning another Plate Game. “We’re getting hot. I feel bad for teams that we’re about to play.”
Citrus head coach Jon Bolin also sees the team coming around.
“We’ve been playing a whole lot better lately. We know we got off to a rough start, but it’s better to play better later than earlier,” he said.
The Panthers jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single by Ryan Schuck to plate Garret Pitzer. But Lecanto had three hits in the inning and only three more the rest of the game.
“I thought he had trouble settling in the first inning,” Bolin said of Linhart. “But after that he settled in and had better command of his fastball, better command of his two-seam and much better command of his breaking ball.”
Linhart said, “It feels even better that I threw the whole game and only had a handful of hits off me.”
The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead in the second inning and never looked back.
Tristan Beck singled and scored on a Cody Whitelaw hit back up the middle and Cade Arnold followed with an RBI single to leftfield to plate Austin Barry for the go-ahead run.
It remained a 2-1 game until the fifth. Wyatt Berlin reached on a dropped fly ball and Walley followed with a no-doubter over the right field fence for a 4-1 lead.
“I knew it was going out as soon I hit it. I knew we sealed it after that, because that’s the best I’ve ever seen (Linhart) pitch. He was just on-point today.”
Bolin said it was another case of Walley coming through when the team needed him.
“Cris did what he’s been doing all year. He’s been in clutch situations over and over again and that was just one more time where he was the right guy in the right spot and came through,” he said.
Logue said of the error before the home run, “I think that kind of got our pitcher on tilt a little bit. He lost his focus and he left the best hitter in the county the ball right down the middle and up and he didn’t miss it.”
The Hurricanes added another run in the top of the seventh on a Beck sacrifice fly to plate Berlin.
The Panthers put a pair of runners on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but after a visit to the mound by Bolin, Linhart induced a ground ball for the final out.
“He was just giving me a breather, but I wasn’t going to let any of them reach home plate,” Linhart said.
Linhart allowed one run on six hits, struck out five and walked three in the complete game victory. Beck and Barry each had two hits, Walley drove in two runs and Arnold, Beck and Whitelaw each had an RBI.
Schuck had the lone RBI for the Panthers. Dylan Czerwinski allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings in the loss.
“I knew that their record was a little down, but it’s a rivalry game. Hitting-wise, we need to keep working on that,” Logue said. “And they didn’t help us at all. Their pitcher maybe walked two or three and they didn’t make any errors. We hit some hard balls right to them. They didn’t help us at all.”
About the only negative for Citrus and Bolin was eight runners left on the base, but there were enough timely hits to win the game.
“We still left too many men on base, but I told the guys we cashed in when we needed to cash in and got the key base hits when we needed to get the key hits,” he said.
The two teams will meet again Friday in Inverness at 7 p.m.
