A few folks have inquired about why I sometimes mention to get out and go fishing because the new or full moon was approaching. They asked me how and why the moon affects fishing and if I would enlighten a little on the subject.
It is proven that the sun (Spanish for sol), and the moon (meaning lunar), (solunar), are the two major sources of the astral energies that daily effect the earth and all her life forms. The closer they are to you at any given moment, the stronger the influence. The day of a new or full moon will provide the strongest influence in each month. And in the saltwater fishing case, the strongest tides.
In a trout stream or lake it may not be quite as critical. However, it is still wise and helpful to utilize these times of new and full moon to do the best at your hunting and fishing because of the feeding effects.
But with the three days on both sides of the new and full moons, you will have the strongest tides and best feeding times. Resulting on average, 12 to 14 better days of fishing in every month. But I’m not retired yet, so I’ll go when I can. Hey, a golf ball doesn’t know or care when it’s new or full moon does it? Get my drift?
To kind of put it even simpler, during full and new moons, when they are closer to the earth, you have stronger gravitational pull. Which thus results in stronger tides, thus resulting in more baitfish and food being moved with the stronger moving tides (water), thus resulting in more fish actively taking advantage of the whole situation utilizing less effort for a meal. Kind of sounds like us humans also, doesn’t it? Would you rather go to the store every time you want something to eat, or be sitting at the table and somebody just bring it to ya?
Now, if I had my druthers, I would not choose on or three days after the full moon. Not because of the stronger tides mind ya, but simply because I believe the fish and game are feeding primarily at night. When I used to deer hunt, we would go during the offseason at night on full moon periods to always see deer feeding and find where they were hanging out at. And now, with keeping fishing logs for years, I find that more productive daytime fishing trips are found not on full moon periods.
How about a little bit about fronts and barometers?
In the case of fish, barometric fluctuations, particularly when it is falling down, often ruins the fishing. You can best believe that all wildlife, namely fish, knows what to expect of the weather and can sense the approach of a storm. (My metal hip sure does). Cold fronts moving through drive all fish deeper and render them inactive.
Adverse temperature, abnormal water conditions, all sorts of things will effect and can offset the fishing. However, every sportsman knows that it is beyond all reason to expect good fishing or hunting every day. The Solunar Theory will point the way to the best in hunting and fishing that each day has to offer, but in no sense is it a guarantee.
It goes without saying that if there are no fish or game present, you will not be successful. Plan your days on the water so that you are where the game is most likely to be during the best solunar periods. Are you going to find the groceries in the parking lot, or in the store? Be where the goods are!
Hope this helps in some small way for your angling.
Bite report:
Certainly, a good bet we’re hoping for the next month and a half to continue to be a decent season. Get your mask, snorkel, and mesh bag dusted off and join the fun in collecting some white gold of the gulf.
Recreational harvest limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or one pint of bay scallop meats per day, per person. In addition, no more than 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or 1/2 gallon cleaned meats, aboard any vessel at any time. Give me a call, I still have some good dates.
Because of the heat and water temps, we’re catching and finding the trout in 7- to 10-inch depths, using 40-inch leaders under a Cajun, utilizing “Saltwater Assassins” swimming mullets, in space guppy and electric chicken colors.
We’re catching some decent slot redfish on incoming tides with a west or southwest wind utilizing the “Thunder-Spin" in silver blade with Orange Gold Shiner color, paddle tails.
Get out, have fun, be safe, and good mooning, I mean fishing.
