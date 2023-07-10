The world of college football recruiting can be wild, but what Nehemiah Vann experienced may be even more unusual than most stories.
Vann, the starting quarterback for Seven Rivers Christian since midway through his eighth-grade year, was originally set to walk on at the University of Florida, but now will be attending a military academy in Virginia this fall before finally becoming a Black Knight for Army at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall of 2024.
"In November, the day after football season ended, UF offered me as a walk-on. After that I shut down my recruitment," Vann said. "The week before I was going to make it official and sign with them, they called me and said the other quarterback that was coming who was an early graduate, he decommitted the week before he was supposed to go on campus.
"Then they had to get another quarterback for spring football. They had to get another early graduate at quarterback and I'm not an early graduate. They picked up this kid from Tennessee and gave him my walk-on offer. So, I reopened my recruitment and was reaching out to coaches. Most of the schools I had been talking to said they already had a quarterback for this year because it was so late in the recruiting process."
He eventually reached out to Darren Paige, who Vann believed was still at Cincinnati as running backs coach but had since moved on to Army.
"I wasn't really interested in going into a military school because I thought they were still going to be running the triple option," Vann said. "But he told me they just got a new offensive coordinator and were going to be throwing the ball a lot. And he said, 'I showed your film to the coaches, and we want to offer you.'"
Vann said he started in on the application process and got through the first part quickly, but he hit a snag in the medical check.
"I had a heart condition when I was little called Kawasaki's disease and that medically disqualified me from getting accepted into West Point. So I applied for a medical waiver, which is basically where they run some more tests on me and if I get cleared by my doctor then they'll give me a medical waiver," Vann said. "That took a long time. It took me almost two months to get my medical waiver. So by the time I got my medical waiver and had everything done with my application, the class of 2027 had filled up, so I wasn't able to go this year."
With the option of going right into West Point off the board, Vann started looking into prep schools he could attend to earn college credits and still play football.
There was one last hurdle to clear, as just last week Vann found out that the prep school he originally planned to attend — Feltrim Academy in Haines City — shut down the program due to funding. He had to scramble to find a new home in the year leading into Army and that search landed him at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
"Everything about Fork Union would just be better for me. They have teachers there instead of me working on a computer. I'm going to learn a lot about military lifestyle before fully committing to it," he said. "We play other Division I college freshmen teams. We have a full 10-game schedule. All the games are streamed and a lot of the colleges we play will end up offering kids who played well. That's not really what I'm there to do, because I'm already committed to Army. It's a year to get better at football for me. It's a great opportunity to grow academically and physically."
Vann, who was the Chronicle's Offensive Football Player of the Year this past season, finished his high school career as a 56.4% passer for 7,740 yards and 86 touchdowns, to just 23 interceptions — including only five interceptions in 455 pass attempts his final two seasons. Vann also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, so he will fit into the dual-threat offense Army is looking to run.
Vann said he will leave for Virginia in a little over a month and stay for one semester.
"After that I'll be back home and probably take a couple community college classes here and get a job," he said. "It's a little different than normal school because it's a military academy. We have formations and we're marching. Just introducing us into this military lifestyle."
Vann said he was upset at the time when his offer to Florida was pulled but is glad everything worked out the way it did.
"I'm not bitter at all. Right after it happened, I was of course very bitter," he said. "But where I am now, looking back at it now, how much I've grown through the recruitment process, I can see God working in it. I'm very thankful for what I have gone through."
Vann will officially sign with Army in December of 2024. After completing college, he will serve five years active duty and three years in reserve. He said he may make the Army a career, but it's too early to know that for sure.
Vann's father and high school coach, Monty Vann, said recruiting is a rough business, especially for quarterbacks with all of the transferring in and out of programs.
"It stunk going through all the hard times. But a high school quarterback has got it the toughest when it comes to (the transfer) portal and NIL situations," coach Vann said.
He added that just because Seven Rivers Christian is a small school, that doesn't mean big things can't happen for the students coming out of there.
"SRCS is the only school in Citrus County to get a kid to BCS Division I football since I've been here. So the talk about you can't go big being from the small private school is completely false," he said.
