With high school fall practices underway this week, it won't be too long before the games are here.
Next week, preseason events for volleyball and football will be contested before the regular season begins for all sports the following week.
Here's a quick glance at the preseason events next week for Citrus County teams.
The Lecanto volleyball team will host its annual preseason classic Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Aug. 17. All four county schools will be in attendance.
On Tuesday, Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian will kick off the classic at 6 p.m. Immediately following that match, the host Panthers will take on Crystal River.
Two nights later on Aug. 17, Crystal River will battle Seven Rivers Christian at 6 p.m., with Lecanto and Citrus finishing up the two-day event at 7 p.m.
Many of last season's top volleyball stars in the county are gone to graduation, so this event will help shine a light on who will be the players to watch in Citrus County this fall.
All four county football teams will also be in action next week for their preseason fall classics. There will be games three days in a row, so anyone wanting to take in several prep games next week will have that chance.
Crystal River will travel to Lake County on Thursday, Aug. 17, to take on Leesburg at 6:30 p.m. The former district rivals last played in 2021, with the playoff-bound Yellow Jackets escaping Crystal River with an 18-14 victory.
A pair of Citrus County teams with new coaches will be in action Friday, Aug. 18.
Lecanto will host South Lake at 7 p.m. and Citrus travels to Brooksville to face Nature Coast Tech for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
South Lake is coming off a winless season, while the Panthers had their best season in school history last fall, including the program's first-ever playoff victory.
Citrus and NCT last played in the regular season in 2020, when only Gulf Coast 8 Conference schools in Citrus and Hernando counties played each other after a late start due to COVID-19.
Seven Rivers Christian was also scheduled to play Friday, but Trinity Prep could not play that night, so the game was changed to Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. at Warrior Park in Lecanto.
