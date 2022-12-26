2022 All-Chronicle Girls Golf Team
Makayla Hartley, junior, Citrus
Mikayla Pungsuwan, freshman, Lecanto
Angelica Smith, junior, Lecanto
Lexis Smith, senior, Lecanto
Payton Sowell, sophomore, Citrus
The Panther rookie led the county with a 39.7 scoring average, placed third in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference with a 90, second at districts with an 85, fifth at regionals with a 76 and shot a two-day total of 177 at the Class 2A State Finals to finish 58th overall.
The Panther averaged 41.7 strokes per round, shot a 96 in th GC8 meet, took fourth at districts with a 95, fired an 82 at regionals and placed 62nd in her third trip to state with a two-day total of 182.
The lone senior on the Panther state-qualifying team averaged 43.2 strokes per round, was the GC8 runner-up with a 90, finished third at districts with a 91, carded an 89 at regionals and placed 81st at state to close out her career with a 204 total.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
