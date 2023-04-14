LECANTO — For the fourth year in a row, “The Bat” is staying in Lecanto.
The Panther baseball team defeated Crystal River 6-2 Friday night in the 33rd annual Joe D. Rigney Memorial Bat Game, named after a former Lecanto player who died in a car accident weeks after he graduated in 1993.
The Pirates (1-15) still lead the overall series 19-14, but the Panthers (6-14) have won the game four years in a row to match their longest win streak in the series.
“The hard work paid off for them tonight and now it’s about getting ready for districts and trying to make some noise there,” Lecanto head coach David Logue said.
Last year, it was a dominating pitching performance by Steven Sams to help the Panthers win The Bat, 2-1. Friday night, it was Nick Sloane’s chance to do the same for the hometown Panthers.
Sloane scattered seven hits over 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts to earn the victory. Nick Hirsch relieved with two outs in the seventh and caught an infield pop up for the final out.
“I’ve been growing up watching the guys playing this game and keeping that bat means a lot to me,” Sloane said. “Getting to take that staring pitching role is something I never dreamed I would take.
“My biggest thing when I’m on the mound is limit baserunners and limit runs as much as possible and that’s what I was trying to do tonight.”
Logue said of his starter, “Nick didn’t give them anything. They had to earn everything. When he’s throwing in the zone, he’s a tough pitcher. We scored enough tonight to get him the win.”
The Panthers played flawless defense behind Sloane, while Crystal River made a few key errors.
“High school baseball is whoever makes the least amount of mistakes wins,” Crystal River head coach James Metz said.
After a pair of scoreless innings to start the night, Lecanto put three runs on the board in the third without the benefit of a hit.
Brady Newtson, Nick Sloane, Vinny Cappucilli and Connor Sloane worked four walks in a row to chase Crystal River starter Chandler Stalcup from the game. Newtson scored the first run of the game on a passed ball, Nick Sloane scored on a wild pitch and Cappucilli came home on a Dylan Czerwinski sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
“That’s been our M.O. most of the year. We’ve been working hard to fix it and each game we get better and better. But we get two outs, then walks and an error and the floodgates open,” Metz said.
The Pirates responded at the plate in the next inning.
Caden Lewis started the top of the fourth with a single and scored on a Michael Miller base hit. Miller came around to score moments later on an RBI single by Garrett Hamilton to cut the Lecanto lead down to one.
But Lecanto grabbed the momentum right back with a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs, Jayden Russell worked a walk and Newtson followed with a single. A Pirate error on the play allowed Russell to score and Newtson advanced to second. Nick Sloane helped his own cause with an RBI single and Cappucilli delivered and RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.
“I think the big momentum in this game was when they scored two and we came back and scored three and won that inning. That was basically the game,” Logue said.
Nick Sloane said it was good to see the offense put together a pair of big innings.
“A bunch of guys helped tonight to put runs on the board,” he said. “We know we have the potential, it’s just putting it all together and seeing what we can do with it.”
The Pirates put a pair of runners on base in the sixth, but Nick Sloane recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Crystal River once again had two runners on base in the seventh when Hirsch recorded the final out. Both teams left eight runners on base.
Metz said the goal now is to get ready over the next two weeks for the district tournament, where the Pirates will have to find a way to win three games in a row.
“I’ve been preaching for probably a week or two now, with our ranking, we’re going to be bottom seed anyway. So our goal is to figure out how we’re going to run through districts,” he said. “Dial in the basic stuff to get ready for districts. We have to win three in a row in districts.”
Nick Sloane, Cappucilli and Czerwinski drove in runs for the Panthers, while Karson Nadal and Miller led the Pirate offense with two hits each.
Stalcup allowed three runs on one hit, walked five and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. Gavin Filor pitched a perfect 2/3 inning of relief and Dwann McCray allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four in three innings of relief work.
