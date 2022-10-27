Charlotte Hornets (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games.
Orlando finished 3-13 in Southeast Division action and 12-29 at home last season. The Magic gave up 112.2 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.
Charlotte went 8-8 in Southeast Division games and 21-20 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (midfoot).
Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
