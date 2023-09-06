We probably don’t mind talking about money, especially when you’re making a bunch of it. However, I’m not talking about dollars and cents, or the opposite of a gross.
And I’m not going to get into the gill nets, longlines, or even a landing net.
I’m talking about the benefits and rewards you can get from learning the “Art of Cast Netting.”
If you like to use live bait when fishing and don’t use a cast net to catch your bait, it should be in your arsenal.
If you don’t use live bait, and are primarily an artificial angler, cast netting can still be beneficial, a lot of fun and enjoyable.
Cast nets have been around since biblical times. They talk about throwing their nets, washing their nets, and catching fish in their nets.
And we use them today. More for catching bait and such, than our main means of food. Although there’s nothing wrong with catching a mess of shrimp for dinner with a cast net.
And think about it, throwing and learning to throw a net can be done without water. Go out on your lawn and practice away. No, you’re not going to catch many baitfish in St. Augustine or Bahia, but practice makes perfect. “You catching many?” The neighbors will holler. (I just go along with it). I reply, “No! These dang worms keep slipping through the net.”
But it’s a lot of fun, setting Frisbees or tennis balls, or something like that out there for a target to throw at, or even my daughter.
The main reason more people don’t utilize and throw cast nets is the misunderstanding of how difficult it is to throw them. Throwing a net isn’t magic. It’s easy to learn, and once you get the technique down, and with a little practice, you’ll never want to buy live bait again.
There are a lot of different uses for them. I mentioned shrimp and mullet that you could catch for eating. For baitfish you can catch the ever-abundant pinfish. Also, pilchards, scaled sardines, greenbacks, mud minnows, croakers, pigfish, herrings, bluerunners, menhaden and spots. Did I mention shiners for bass fishing? You get the idea.
However, the old saying, you get what you pay for, has never been truer than in purchasing a cast net. You’ll either want a cheap one, or a good one. A good one costing around $200. A cheap one for around $60.
But keep adding up the price of baitfish or shiners by the dozen, and you’ll calculate and see the benefits of cast netting your own.
Will a cheap net catch bait? Yes. But it’s not going to throw as well or last as long as a good one.
That being said. When considering on purchasing or looking for a good net, here also, are some primary things to keep in mind.
1. Look for handmade. Better quality than machine made.
2. Look for 6-panel construction. Like a pizza — six separate pieces sewn together, you get a better spread and lay out.
3. 1.5 lbs. of lead weight per foot. Example: 8-foot net would weigh 12 pounds.
4. Premium quality co-polymer monofilament netting of about 9 lb. test. Stays softer and lasts longer than nylon.
5. Double reinforced stitching.
6. The swivel. Should be a anodized and ball bearing swivel.
7. The Horn. Top of net opening. Should have about a 2 1/4-inch opening.
8. Hangline. About 120 lb. test.
9. Hand Rope. Can be a personal preference, you’ll either see cotton nylon, which is softer and limper, but sinks. Or polypropylene, which is a little stiffer, but floats. I prefer the latter.
10. And, last but not least, something to keep it in. The cheap ones will come in something you’ll never get it back into when you take it out.
The good ones will come with a 3-gallon bucket and a lid.
And the very best way to care for your net after a day of use is just spread it out on the lawn or driveway, rinse it off with the hose, put it in your bucket, add 1/2 cup of fabric softener, and fill with water to the top. Let it soak for a couple of hours then hang it to dry, being careful to keep the leads on the ground, not off the ground. Say, like a stepladder, or spread out over the bed of your truck. That way you don’t stretch your netting.
Just keep in mind that a good quality net will always throw easier, lay flatter, sink faster, and with a little care, last a lot longer than a cheap one. Calusa and Cracker brand nets are a couple real good ones. Most popular is 8-foot, 3/4-inch mesh.
Please feel free to call me at 352-201-6111 or email me at reelburns2001@yahoo.com for more info.
The fish bite is still kinda sluggish with the heat and still scallop traffic. It will continue to improve though.
Be safe and good (cast netting) fishing.
