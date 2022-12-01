wrestling preview

Blaine Reed of Crystal River controls his opponent at the state tournament last season. The senior 113-pounder is one of a pair of returning state qualifiers for the Pirates.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

Some very talented wrestlers return to the mats in Citrus County this year, as all three teams — Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto — boast at least one former state qualifier and several others with regional tournament experience.

New coaches take over the programs at Crystal River and Lecanto.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.