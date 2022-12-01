Some very talented wrestlers return to the mats in Citrus County this year, as all three teams — Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto — boast at least one former state qualifier and several others with regional tournament experience.
New coaches take over the programs at Crystal River and Lecanto.
Citrus lost some outstanding seniors — including state place finisher and Chronicle wrestler of the year Logan Simpson — but welcomes back a solid group of Hurricanes.
Charles Smith at 132 pounds was a state qualifier as a freshman and is back for his junior year looking for a return trip to Kissimmee. Sophomore Jack Kumprey had an outstanding freshman campaign at 132 pounds and will bump up to 145 this season.
Also back for the Hurricanes are Manny Martinez at 106, Gabe Waller at 126, Joey Simpson at 152 and 195-pounder Aaron Reynolds.
"We have a very young team compared to last year, but many of them wrestled throughout the offseason and have made improvements," Citrus head coach Joe Estep said. "We have been lifting in the mornings before school starts, with half of our wrestlers taking that opportunity to make gains."
Guy Touchton enters his first year at the helm at Crystal River and has a very solid core of returning wrestlers to work with.
Senior Blaine Reed is back at 113 and junior Tim Gray returns at 220. Both qualified for state at those weight classes last season.
Regional qualifiers Jaxson Forget (132), Mason Cosgrove (138), Peyton Godfrey (170) and Joel Velazquez (195) also return.
"Crystal River High School returns several key wrestlers this season," coach Touchton said. "While the coaching staff has high expectations and we understand and see the potential for this group of athletes, wrestling wins and losses are determined each and every day on the practice mats. We look forward to a tough season and hope we can stay healthy and injury free."
Lecanto did lose all-time county wins leader and state qualifier Diego Mendez and state qualifier Zach Williams to graduation, but new head coach Sa’Derian Perry does welcome back state qualifier Lorenzo Macatol at 106.
"Returning state qualifier at 106, Lorenzo Macatol, will be leading a young inexperienced team through a tough schedule this year that includes the Braves invitational at Lake Gibson, Kiwanis Invitational at Hernando and Pirate Ships ‘n’ Duel at Palm Bay," coach Perry said. "I expect some growing pains early on in the year, but I believe that once the team gets accustomed to my coaching style, we are going to surprise a lot of teams in our conference."
Other returners for the Panthers include all-Chronicle wrestler Nathan Lightfoot at heavyweight, Joseph Darnell and Logan Feuston at 182 and 138-pounder Denis Ferdener.
Citrus
Coach: Joe Estep
Key returners: Manny Martinez, junior, 106; Gabe Waller, sophomore, 126; Charles Smith, junior, 132; Jack Kumprey, sophomore, 145; Joey Simpson, junior, 152; Aaron Reynolds, senior, 195
Key newcomers: Alycia Rivera, sophomore, 125; Austin Barry, junior, 182
Key losses: Gavin Waller, Jesse Pounders and Logan Simpson
Crystal River
Coach: Guy Touchton
Key returners: Blaine Reed, senior, 113; Tim Gray, junior, 220; Jaxson Forget, sophomore, 132; Mason Cosgrove, junior, 138; Peyton Godfrey, junior, 170; Joel Velazquez, junior, 195
Key newcomers: Ben Williams, sophomore, 152; Raymond Watson, junior, 220; Samuel Pennington, freshman, 138; Quincy Allen, freshman, 232
Key losses: Kaije Youngstrom
Lecanto
Coach: Sa’Derian Perry
Key returners: Lorenzo Macatol, senior, 106; Nathan Lightfoot, senior, 285; Joseph Darnell, junior, 182; Logan Feuston, senior, 182; Denis Ferdener, junior, 138
Key newcomers: Constantine Moskes, senior, 160
Key losses: Diego Mendez, Zach Williams and Kaleb Feuston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.