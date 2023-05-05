chance

Keegan Chance shows off his winning hardware after taking the Comer Kid Kart Class Championship and WKA Manufacurer’s Cup last season. He is set to compete in his first Bandolero event at Citrus County Speedway Saturday.

 Special to the Chronicle

Keegan Chance was just three years old when he raced in his first event. It was a Power Wheels race during intermission at Citrus County Speedway.

He raced his first go kart event just after his fifth birthday and has three track championships to his credit.

