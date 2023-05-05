Keegan Chance shows off his winning hardware after taking the Comer Kid Kart Class Championship and WKA Manufacurer’s Cup last season. He is set to compete in his first Bandolero event at Citrus County Speedway Saturday.
Keegan Chance was just three years old when he raced in his first event. It was a Power Wheels race during intermission at Citrus County Speedway.
He raced his first go kart event just after his fifth birthday and has three track championships to his credit.
Last year, he earned the Comer Kid Kart Class Championship and WKA Manufacturer’s Cup.
“Keegan will drive and race anything,” John Chance said of his son. “Racing is part of our life. It’s what I did for over 20 years.”
The difference between Chance and his son is he didn’t start when he was young like Keegan.
His dad would take him the track to watch, but no one in his circle was a racer.
He got his start when he was 18 and competed in just about every class, including Sportsman and Super Late Models.
He raced with a core group of friends, Mike Bresnahan, DJ Macklin and Mark Powers
He turned in his steering wheel for a chance to work as a track official, first at Citrus County Speedway and then the Wheel Man Series.
His son Keegan now competes with the sons of his own core group who are close to the same age.
“I want to race with my other friends so we can race against each other,” Keegan Chance said.
And that’s exactly what he’s done at race tracks including Daytona, Charlotte, Indiana, Ohio and Jacksonville.
“It’s been a great year and a half,” John Chance said.
Saturday, he’s venturing into the Bandolero division at Citrus County Speedway.
“We’re going to do lots of practice,” Keegan said.
Keegan will sport the red, white and silver No. 19. It’s a throwback to his favorite driver, Martin Truex.
Beyond the racetrack Keegan is a typical boy. He plays baseball, soccer and golf. But racing is his passion.
“I want to win,” he said.
It’s more than just racing though. It’s about learning to count (race cars) and knowing numbers (car numbers).
“Everything is a race with him,” John Chance said of Keegan. “We go to the mailbox, we race. We race to the car, first one there wins.”
“We’ll go as far as he possibly can,” he said.
“I want to be a NASCAR driver,” Keegan added.
Tonight’s race card includes the Sunoco Race Fuel Sportsman Twin 25s, the Super Late Model Twin 25s, Pro Truck Twin 25s, Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw 25, Signsfast Pure Stock 25, Winner’s Circle legend Cars 25 and Caliber Elements Bandoleros.
Citrus County Speedway is located just south of Inverness at the Citrus County Fairgrounds. Main grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
