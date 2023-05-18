JACKSONVILLE — The high school careers came to a close for a pair of Crystal River seniors on Thursday, competing against the best in the state at the Class 2A Track & Field State Championships at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.
Bailee Einspahr was competing in the girls javelin for the third year in a row, while Kasey Strom was making her first appearance in the discus.
Einspahr just missed medaling in the girls javelin for the second year in a row with a ninth-place season-best toss of 32.64 meters (107-feet 1-inch).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The top eight place finishers medal. Einspahr finished seventh a year ago.
After struggling with her throwing much of the spring, the Pirate was happy all four of her throws Thursday were better than any she had this season.
"I felt a lot better than I had throughout the rest of the season," she said. "I didn't expect to come in and medal, I was ranked 17th (out of 18 qualifiers). So the fact that I'm top 10, I'm good with that.
"I tried not to focus too much on last year so that my expectations weren't up there, and I didn't disappoint myself in the end."
Einspahr unleashed her best throw of the competition on her first attempt.
"It felt good. A relief went through my body when I saw it was past 30," Einspahr said. "I hit 30 a few times this season but just hadn't broke 31 quite yet."
It was the third trip to state in a row for the Pirate javelin thrower and she heads to college ready to continue in that event.
"That was pretty much it for me this year. I figured out earlier that I was having a rough season, so just getting here was the goal for me," she said. "And it's not over for me. Still have four more years coming after this.
"I'm a three-time state qualifier and going to college for it. I'm very proud of what I've done in my time at Crystal River."
Strom can also be proud of her Crystal River athletic career. A two-time state qualifier in weightlifting, the Pirate senior closed out the year at the state track meet for the discus.
Strom got in three of her four throws before a weather delay sent everyone out of the stadium. She came back later for her final throw and the Pirate finished 17th in 2A with a best toss of 28.68 meters (95-feet 1-inch).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.