Mirabelle Tahiri of Lecanto hits a shot during her singles match Monday at the Class 3A State Tennis Championships at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs. Tahiri fell in her quarterfinal match to end the season 16-1 in singles. Tahiri and doubles partner Nandini Karanam play Tuesday morning.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — The brilliant high school singles career for Lecanto senior Mirabelle Tahiri came to a close Monday at the Class 3A State Tennis Championships, but her doubles career will last at least one more day.

Tahiri lost her quarterfinal singles match Monday morning at Sanlando Park, but her doubles match with Nadini Karanam in the afternoon was washed away by the rain and will be contested Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

