Mirabelle Tahiri of Lecanto hits a shot during her singles match Monday at the Class 3A State Tennis Championships at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs. Tahiri fell in her quarterfinal match to end the season 16-1 in singles. Tahiri and doubles partner Nandini Karanam play Tuesday morning.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — The brilliant high school singles career for Lecanto senior Mirabelle Tahiri came to a close Monday at the Class 3A State Tennis Championships, but her doubles career will last at least one more day.
Tahiri lost her quarterfinal singles match Monday morning at Sanlando Park, but her doubles match with Nadini Karanam in the afternoon was washed away by the rain and will be contested Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
After a first-round bye, Tahiri ran up against Lyla Messler of Osceola (Seminole) High School in Monday's quarterfinal round of singles play.
The Warrior kept Tahiri off balance much of the first set, hitting the lines and placing an occasional drop shot out of the Panthers' reach. Messler claimed the first set by a 6-0 score.
Tahiri started out much stronger in the second set and had a couple break points on Messler's serve in the opening game, but the Warrior eventually held serve.
Tahiri jumped out to a 40-15 lead on her next service game, but Messler fought back to break serve for a 2-0 lead. The Warrior would take over from there and claim the 6-0, 6-0 win to advance to Tuesday's semifinals.
"It could have been better. I played good, but strategy-wise, it just wasn't exactly there today. But that's fine. It's always fun to play here," Tahiri, who was making her third straight appearance at the state meet, said.
The Panther senior said she changed her strategy in the second set and it nearly paid off with some early games won.
"I just started being more aggressive. The score definitely could have been flipped in that second set, and even in the first set. I just needed to close some games out and missed some opportunities," she said. "I've never played a match with my head down, no matter what the score is. I just keep trying to play how I play and find a way to win, no matter what I'm down or what I'm up."
It was the first loss of the season for Tahiri, who closed out her season with a sparkling 16-1 singles record.
Tahiri and Karanam have a 10-1 record in doubles heading into Tuesday morning's match against Connie Wu and Bhavya Pinapala of Bartow. It is also Karanam's third appearance in a row at the state meet.
