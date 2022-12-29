2022 All-Chronicle Boys Swimming Team
Josh Ambrose, junior, Lecanto
Dean Carey, sophomore, Crystal River
Nicholas Colitz, sophomore, Lecanto
Garret Hickman, senior, Crystal River
Drew Jenkins, senior, Citrus
Tyler Penn, sophomore, Crystal River
Mateo Valach, sophomore, Lecanto
Landon Vincent, senior, Crystal River
Boys Swimmer of the Year Finalists
Josh Ambrose, junior, Lecanto
The Panther junior reached the Class 2A State Finals, placing 18th in the 100 backstroke. He was a district champion in a pair of relays and was runner-up in the 100 back and 100 butterfly. Ambrose won Gulf Coast 8 Conference gold in the 100 butterfly and was second in the 100 back and a pair of Panther relays.
Dean Carey, sophomore, Crystal River
The sophomore qualified for state in three events. He placed 20th in the 50 freestyle, 24th in the 100 freestyle and 18th as part of the Pirate 200 freestyle relay. He earned district titles in the 50 free and 200 freestyle relay and earned one silver and three bronze medals at regionals. Also won the 50 free and 200 medley relay in the GC8.
Drew Jenkins, senior, Citrus
The Hurricane wrapped up a brilliant career with a pair of B finals appearances at the Class 2A State Finals. Jenkins took 12th in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 100 backstroke. He won the 100 freestyle in the GC8, districts and regionals and won the 100 backstroke at the GC8 and districts and placed third in that event at regionals.
