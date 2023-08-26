INVERNESS — Seven Rivers Christian's Mary Summers burst onto the prep scene last spring when the then-sixth grader captured seventh place in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships.

The now-seventh grader wasted little time making her prep mark in cross country, earning a first-place finish Saturday at the annual Whispering Pines Invitational at Whispering Pines Park.

