INVERNESS — Seven Rivers Christian's Mary Summers burst onto the prep scene last spring when the then-sixth grader captured seventh place in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships.
The now-seventh grader wasted little time making her prep mark in cross country, earning a first-place finish Saturday at the annual Whispering Pines Invitational at Whispering Pines Park.
Summers finished in 19:28.99, besting her closest competitor by 19-plus seconds. East Ridge sophomore Rhyen Foley took second with a 19:48.01, leading the Rams to a first-place team finish. Seven Rivers had three girls compete, not factoring into the team scoring.
Nerves weren't a factor Saturday, Summers said.
"I've run a lot, so there's no pressure really," she said.
The most challenging aspect of the race, heat and humidity not included, was the hills along the course, Summers said.
"Just the last one," she said, noting she'd add hill training into her routine. Experience is another area she hopes to gain competing in varsity races.
"That'll come with time," she said.
East Ridge crushed the 12-team field, scoring 19 points. In addition to Foley's second-place finish, the Lady Rams had four other runners finish in the top 10. St. John Lutheran finished second with 98 points.
Lecanto was the top local team, coming in sixth with 144 points, led by sophomore McKenzie Dunn who finished 15th in the 91-runner field with a time of 22:56.66. A year ago, Dum finished 25th in the field, according to her coach, Bob Carroll. The Panthers' six-person team consisted of freshmen and sophomores, a fact not lost on Carroll who was excited about his team's finish despite missing three seniors were taking the SAT on Saturday.
"We're young," Carroll said, noting a couple of runners are sick and a couple battling minor injuries.
Carroll is looking toward the future, especially with a team of young runners.
"Where are we going to be in two years?" he asked. "If everyone stays. I've been coaching a long time, there's a lot of ifs."
There's a lot of time in the season for the girls to learn and improve, Carroll said, noting he hopes to see his squad peaking by mid- to late-October when the team will compete in districts and, hopefully, regionals.
"We could be very good, but there's a lot of variables," he said, noting it was the girls' cohesiveness afterward which caught his attention. "They were high fiving each other, smiling, taking a lot of pictures. This is pretty good. We're in a really good spot."
Also in the girls' field, Crystal River was 10th with 248 points, being paced by sophomore Kayla Bland's 28th-place finish. She finished with a time of 25:50.88. Citrus did not factor in the team scoring, fielding four runners, led by sophomore Annabella Martinez who finished 32nd with a time of 26:12.65. Citrus doesn't have the depth it has in the past few years, coach Karen Tyler said.
"It's a work in progress," Tyler said. "But we're working to add a few more new runners to the team."
In the boys' varsity competition, Citrus lead the way with a fifth-place team finish, edging Belleview by one point, 127-128, in the 13-team field. Sophomore Miles Tobin and junior Luke Martone paced the Hurricanes, finishing 14th and 16th, respectively, with times of 18:25.77 and 18:35.49. Senior Evan Tobin wasn't far behind his teammates, coming in 23rd with a time of 19:11.33. George Steinbrenner High School out of Tampa cruised to the team title with 25 points, taking six of the top 10 spots in the field, with the top six runners securing sixth through eighth place in the field.
"We have a lot of work to do," coach Tyler said. "We have a lot of new runners on our team, so we're getting them immersed in our team practice, our team culture. And we have some work to do, summer has been rough with the heat, so we've had to abide by FHSAA rules and standards, so it's been hard to do practice like we're used to."
With veteran runners such as the Tobin brothers and Martone, Tyler is looking to them for leadership.
"I'm confident in their leadership abilities," Tyler said. "They know what it takes to continue our success as county champs and going to the state series."
Lecanto had four boys compete, with senior Zachary Curreri securing 13th place with a time of 18:22.90. He was the highest local finisher. Seven Rivers had three runners in the field, with senior Drew Holmberg finishing 87th in a time of 23:48.12 and junior Seth Eckert coming in 88th with a time of 23:55.85.
