LECANTO — Mary Summers is quickly making a name for herself within the central Florida cross country community.
If the Seven Rivers Christian seventh grader continues her torrid pace throughout the season, she could very well be a known commodity throughout the state.
Summers cruised to her second win in three races this season Saturday at the Lecanto Cross Country Invitational, when she crossed the finish line in 19:26.51 to take top girls honors. She bested second-place finisher Lydia Vincent of Zephyrhills by more than 40 seconds. Vincent, a freshman, finished in 20:18.45.
"The course was a little more challenging," Summers said.
Summers believes her training regimen has her on target to peak in mid- to late-October when Seven Rivers Christian competes in the District 1A-3 Cross Country Championships. There, Summers will look to be one of the top individual qualifiers for the Region 1A-2 championships.
"I just need to continue to follow the plan my coaches and trainers have set for me and continue to work hard," said Summers, who medaled in the 3,200-meter run last spring as a sixth grader.
The Citrus boys team finished eighth, having three runners finish 40th or higher in a competitive field as the Hurricanes seek a fourth straight berth in the state championships.
Leading the charge Saturday for Citrus were brothers Evan and Miles Tobin, and Luke Martone. Evan and Miles Tobin placed 26th and 27th, respectively, in a close finish. Evan crossed the finish line in 18:25.51 while his brother, Miles, finished with a time of 18:26.38. Martone was 40th overall with a time of 18:58.76.
The Lecanto girls continue to make progress lead by sophomore McKenzie Dum, a 2022 finalist for the Chronicle's cross country runner of the year. She finished 31st with a time of 22:57.94, while teammate Izabel Clemens was 55th with a time of 25:14.42. Overall, the Panthers finished eighth as a team.
On the boy's side for the Panthers, Zachary Curreri was the top local finisher, placing 23rd with a time of 18:20.56.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Ocala Vanguard, 63; 2. The Villages, 120; 3. Mitchell, 125; 4. Cypress Creek, 128; 5. West Port, 136; 6. River Ridge, 165; 7. Trinity Catholic, 178; 8. Citrus, 210; 9. Belleview, 231; 10. Wildwood, 280.
CITRUS — Evan Tobin, 26, 18:25.51; Miles Tobin, 27, 18:26.38; Luke Martone, 40, 18:58.76; Robert Mullins, 62, 20:11.16; Ronald Hudgins, 81, 21:16.25.
CRYSTAL RIVER — Luke Fuller, 104, 22:42.71; Carter Harris,126, 24:55.45; Jaccob Yost, 134, 26:12.53.
LECANTO — Zachary Curreri, 23, 18:20.56; Logan Barbierri, 89, 21:48.31; Hunter Swistack, 100, 22:36.76; Evan Huebner, 103, 22:40.49.
SEVEN RIVERS CHRISTIAN — Drew Holmberg, 113, 23:10.44; Seth Eckart, 136, 26:30.95; Austin Pearson, 151, 32:26.38; Levi Lloyd-Jones, 158, 36:37.82.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Ocala Vanguard, 34; 2. George Steinbrenner, 49; 3. St. John Lutheran, 134; 4. The Villages, 136; 5. Cypress Creek, 137; 6. Mitchell, 140; 7 Gulf, 161; 8 Lecanto, 240; 9. River Ridge, 277; 10. Belleview, 307.
CITRUS — Anabella Martinez, 67, 26:44.57; Kirsten Vanlue, 87, 28:38.80; Riley Tirrell, 98, 29:24.66; Katie Gagne, 101, 29:54.63.
CRYSTAL RIVER — Kayla Bland, 44, 24:23.70; Aida Canetti, 74, 27:30.49; Abbie Eberhart, 106, 31:14.56.
LECANTO — McKenzie Dum, 31, 22:57.94; Izabel Clemens, 55 25:14.42; Adrianna Miller, 62 26:20.49; Alice Jackson, 64, 26:22.09; Marley Burns-Oliver, 73, 27:21.54; Markella Moskes, 92, 28:57.05; Alyssa Camunas, 94, 29:09.18.
SEVEN RIVERS — Mary Summers, 1, 19:26.61; Erin Holmberg, 108, 31:38.44.
