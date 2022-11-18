INVERNESS — The bid for championship status in Citrus County Speedway’s Pure Stock division has been one of the most contested battles over the years and this year is no different.
The race for championship tightened to just two points after Saturday’s Pure Stock 25.
Sport Wilson was 11 points ahead of Larry Welter going into the event and gained two more after winning the heat race.
The pair started the feature on the outside lane with Welter on row No. 2 and Wilson two rows back and looked strong in the early running.
Wes Wilson took early control of the 25-lap event and held off Welter for six laps before his brother Sport Wilson’s No. 94 race car showed signs of mechanical failure.
With Sport Wilson in the infield for the remaining 18 laps, his 11-point advantage diminished to the point that Welter gained control of the division by the race’s end by a two-point margin.
This year, the pair will race all the way to the championship on Dec. 17 when the division runs its last race of the season.
Cody Struble went on to win the event after taking the lead from Welter on lap 11 and driving off to a 2.177 second advantage. It was his first in the division, and third overall at the Inverness venue.
Welter followed in second. Caleb Grossenbacher, Wes Wilson, and Aaron Welter rounded out the top five, respectively.
Struble solidified his No. 1 standing in the Street Stock division with a solid fourth place finish behind race winner Mike Wilson, second place Jase Henley, and third place Jason Bartram. Lauren Lanier followed in fifth.
Four Bandolero drivers competed for 15 laps with Matthew Laprade taking the checkers ahead of Bryson Carlbert, Gerald White III and Addison Martinez.
Legend Cars champion Shawn English showed the way to the finish of the Legend Cars 25 after taking the lead from Mason Lastra on lap No. 3. Cooper Gaul finished 0.324 seconds behind. Jesse Martinez was third, Jerrod Holle fourth and Lastra held on to finish fifth.
Mike Bresnahan drove his No. 5 Super Late Model to victory lane after leading more than half of the 50-lap distance. Bresnahan powered to a 3.617 second advantage over Gavin Graham who finished second. Bryton Horner finished third, Keith Roggen fourth and Keith Zavrel finished fifth.
A race incident just before the start of the race when Charlie Brown spun his tires ended the night for both Brown and division newcomer and Legend Cars national champion TJ DeCaire before the pair could take the green flag.
Results from the Ford Outlaw 25 were unofficial as of press time until results come back from a computer check of the top three competitors. Included in the check were race winner Eric Sharrone, Clint Hicks and Thomas Peet.
Sharrone started 22nd in the 24-car field and drove his way to a four-car run for the lead with five laps left in the 25-lap distance.
When the race was over, Sharrone had a 1.400 second advantage over Hicks. Thomas Peet, Sean Osteen and Keith Zavrel followed in respective order.
Guy Rautenkranz joined the top five after Hicks refused to comply with the confiscation of the computer in his No. 1 race car.
Two drivers were disqualified in their respective divisions for rough driving.
A turn three incident under caution left Shawn Senokossoff off the Ford Outlaw 25 official finish for rough driving after he drove his car into Jesse Veltman.
Kleav Lewis was also disqualified for rough driving after he drove his No. 4x race car into the side of David Kingsbury’s No. 7 race car and pushing the car into the turn four wall.
