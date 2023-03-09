Dylan Bryson of Citrus, shown in action earlier this season, won Gulf Coast 8 Conference boys weightlifting titles at 129 pounds Wednesday in both the Olympic and traditional divisions. The meet was held at Weeki Wachee High School.
Many of the strongest athletes in Citrus and Hernando counties competed against one another Wednesday at the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Boys Weightlifting Meet at Weeki Wachee High School.
Nature Coast Tech won the team titles in both the Olympic (snatch/clean and jerk) and traditional (snatch/bench press) divisions. Citrus was runner-up in Olympic and third in traditional, Lecanto placed fourth in both divisions and Crystal River finished sixth in Olympic and eighth in traditional.
Citrus was led by a pair of double GC8 champs.
At 129, Dylan Bryson had lifts of 115 in the snatch and 165 in the clean and jerk to win the Olympic division with a 280 total. His bench press of 160 gave him a traditional total of 325 to win that crown as well.
Hurricane Colton McNeely dominated both divisions at 219. He lifted 220 in the snatch and 280 in the clean and jerk for a 500 total to win by 100 pounds over runner-up Tim Gray of Crystal River. Logan Murphy of Crystal River finished third with a 345 total. McNeely benched 260 for a 540 traditional total, to win that division by 60 pounds. Gray took third with a total of 475.
Lecanto also had a pair of GC8 champs.
Trevor Rueck at 139 won the Olympic title with a snatch of 185 and clean and jerk of 225 for a 410 total. Teammate James Greene finished second with a 335 total and Karl Robinson of Crystal River was third at 320. Rueck also finished third in the traditional division with a 420 total.
Lecanto heavyweight Burke Malmberg benched 325 and hit 285 in the clean and jerk to win the traditional division by 45 pounds with a 610 total.
Other top-three GC8 finishers from the county were Jon Schenk of Citrus, third at 154 in Olympic with a 345 total; Craig Kish of Citrus, second at 169 in Olympic with a 350 total; Carl Wilson of Citrus, second at 183 in Olympic (405 total) and traditional (515 total); Sam Begin of Lecanto, third at 183 in traditional with a 485 total; Alex Naugler of Citrus, second at 199 in Olympic (430 total) and traditional (485 total); Logan Feuston of Lecanto, third at 199 in traditional with a 450 total; Timmy Cantrell of Citrus, second at 238 in Olympic (365 total) and traditional (465 total); and Austin May of Citrus, third at unlimited in Olympic with a 340 total.
