Two of the greatest girls weightlifters in county history — Allison Wilson of Lecanto and Rebecca Tatun of Citrus — may be gone to graduation, but there's still plenty of talented lifters back for all three county squads.
There are eight returning state qualifiers in the county — including a pair of medalists — and several others looking to make a statement this winter.
Citrus does lose Tatun — the first four-time state medalist in county history — but returns a wealth of talent.
The Hurricanes welcome back senior Class 2A state qualifiers in the traditional lifts (bench press/clean and jerk) Darla Edwards (110 weight class), Laci Hindalong (119) and Keirstin Perkins (129) and senior snatch lift state qualifier Olivia Hudson (unlimited) and welcomes in sophomore Genesis Gonzalez (154) a third-place finisher in the snatch at the Class 1A state meet last season at Crystal River.
"Our senior leadership this season is outstanding; their experience and dedication to weightlifting is motivating to our younger lifters," coach Cindy Lewis said. "All of our lifters are hard workers, and it is already showing in their totals. It is going to be a fun season."
Crystal River had a breakthrough season under first-year head coach Michelle Dickemann.
The Pirates had their first state qualifiers since 2013 and the first medalists since 2007.
Leading the charge for Crystal River will be seniors Kasey Strom and Emily Fultz.
Fultz placed sixth at state last season in the snatch at 199 pounds and Strom was a state qualifier in the traditional lifts at 169.
Other back include regional qualifiers Emily Little, Lilyana Rodriguez and Arianna Bressler. A strong freshman class has been added to the mix.
"We have a well-rounded group of ladies spread out in most of the weight classes," Dickemann said. "If our first-year lifters keep working hard, they might have a real opportunity at joining our veteran lifters in postseason appearances."
Lecanto loses the first state champion in school history in Wilson but welcomes back a state qualifier and another lifter who already has a state title under her weight belt this year.
Among the 28 returners for the Panthers are snatch lift state qualifier junior Jackie Finch at 183 and sophomore Ava Rueck at 110, who recently won a USA Lifting State Championship.
The current roster of more than 40 girls has just two returning seniors — Mackenzi and Mallori Grey — so the Panthers are definitely looking to stay strong for years to come.
"Needless to say, the current team is a three-year project, and we are in year two," Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. "The girls have been working hard and making great steps. They have embraced training for the Olympic lift and are pushing to improve in traditional. We have clear goals for this year and are focused on the now as much as we are on the future. We have 28 returners which is a great number."
Citrus
Coach: Cindy Lewis.
Key returners: Darla Edwards, senior, 110; Laci Hindalong, senior, 119; Olivia Hudson, senior, Unlimited; Keirstin Perkins, senior, 129.
Key newcomers: Makaila Anderson, freshman, 154; Abigail Colon, sophomore, 139; Genesis Gonzalez, sophomore, 154; Makaila Steele, sophomore, 154.
Key losses: Rebecca Tatun.
Crystal River
Coach: Michelle Dickemann.
Key returners: Kasey Strom, senior; Emily Fultz, senior; Emily Little, senior; Lilyana Rodriguez, sophomore; Arianna Bressler, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Madison Boese, freshman; Keyanne Malatt, freshman; Paige Black, freshman; Kirsten Sanders, freshman.
Key losses from last year's team: Genesis Gonzales and Bailey Wells.
Lecanto
Coach: Peter Rausch.
Key returners: Madison Whitemeyer, junior, 101; Ava Rueck, sophomore, 110; Mackenzi Grey, senior, 119; Jade Schwaninger, junior, 129; Mallori Grey, senior, 139; Lauren Brady, junior, 154; Kim McGeorge, junior, 169; Jackie Finch, junior, 183; Olivia Booher, junior, 199; Niera Davis, junior, Unlimited.
Key newcomers: Hailey Walker, sophomore, 110; Alexis Foley, junior, 119; Jiselle Broughton, sophomore, 129; Julisa Delgado, junior, 139; Julia Harragan, junior, 154; Lauren Yardy, junior, 169; Meera Patel, junior, 183; Autumn Randall, sophomore, 199; Rebecca Cissell, sophomore, Unlimited.
Key losses: Allison Wilson and Britta Holloway.
