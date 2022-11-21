girls weights

Darla Edwards of Citrus bench presses during the regional meet last season. Edwards is one of eight state qualifiers back in the county this winter.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

Two of the greatest girls weightlifters in county history — Allison Wilson of Lecanto and Rebecca Tatun of Citrus — may be gone to graduation, but there's still plenty of talented lifters back for all three county squads.

There are eight returning state qualifiers in the county — including a pair of medalists — and several others looking to make a statement this winter.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.